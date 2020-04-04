Mouffin kicked from Boston Uprising following allegations of sexual misconduct

Boston Uprising has removed off-tank Walid “Mouffin” Bassal from the Overwatch League team a week after allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding the player surfaced.

The allegations came to light last week after Twitch streamer KhaleesiBB posted a series of tweets sharing her interactions with the Overwatch pro, prompting several other women to come forward with similar experiences. The Uprising then quickly removed him from its active roster on March 28 ahead of their match against the Toronto Defiant and launched an investigation into the claims made against the tank player.

The Boston Uprising has terminated the contract of Walid “Mouffin” Bassal. — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) April 4, 2020

KhaleesiBB’s claims stated that Mouffin has a history of displaying predatory behaviors, including soliciting and sending sexually explicit content to underage girls. She explained first meeting Mouffin at Twitchcon 2019, where he allegedly attempted to start a romantic relationship with her, and as she later discovered, several other women at their shared Airbnb throughout the weekend.

“He’s drunk messaging me telling me how much he loves me, how much he wants to date me,” Khaleesi said. “I get to TwitchCon and Mouffin immediately holds up his phone showing me my picture is his background…Not even 5 minutes later, he’s in my face, trying to touch and kiss me.”

More information regarding the investigation done by the team may be released in the future, but this is not the first time the Boston-based team has removed a player from its lineup for sexual misconduct.

Previously, Jonathan “DreamKazper” Sanchez was cut from the team in 2018 after allegations of him soliciting sexually explicit photos from underage girls were confirmed. He has not played on a competitive Overwatch team since being removed from the league.