Boston Uprising’s Axxiom takes leave of absence for medical reasons

The Boston Uprising is down a main tank.

Park “Axxiom” Min-seob is “taking a leave of absence from the team for a medical procedure,” the Overwatch League team announced today. Specific details about the procedure and the length of his departure are still unclear. The main tank has been with the Uprising since 2018 but only played three games in the past season.

Axxiom played in the team’s first matches of the season, usually paired with fellow main tank Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth as part of a double-shield lineup. He sat out of the Uprising’s latest games against the Philadelphia Fusion, Washington Justice, and Atlanta Reign.

In his absence, the Uprising chose to pair Fusions with off-tank Walid “Mouffin” Bassal, whose hero pool gives the team some wiggle room. The tank duo used a combination of Orisa and Sigma against Atlanta, but Mouffin also used D.Va against Philadelphia and Washington.

The team can continue to use Mouffin for this week’s matches since the new hero pool didn’t ban out any of his signature characters. He’d be an appropriate replacement for Axxiom since he gives the team enough freedom to run Orisa and Sigma as a double-shield composition but allows the Uprising to repeat their Orisa and D.Va lineup.

The Uprising’s next opponent is the Florida Mayhem. That match takes place in Miami on Sunday, March 15.