Munchkin leaves the Boston Uprising

The Boston Uprising will have one fewer damage dealer for the rest of their 2020 Overwatch League season. Byun “Munchkin” Sang-beom has left the Boston Uprising for unknown reasons, the team announced today.

“We are respectful of his decision to depart from the team and wish him luck in his next venture,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, president of gaming for the Uprising.

Munchkin briefly played in the Boston Uprising’s week one match against the New York Excelsior on Feb. 9. Before coming to the Uprising, Munchkin was a part of the Seoul Dynasty. In stage four of season two in 2019, Munchkin was pulled from the active Seoul Dynasty roster due to health reasons. He suffered from tenosynovitis in his hands, resulting in inflammation that can impact gameplay.

Before joining the Seoul Dynasty, Munchkin played as a part of Lunatic Hai alongside Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun, who is now on the Shanghai Dragons. Munchkin was a part of the core Lunatic Hai roster that was brought to the Overwatch League when the Seoul Dynasty formed. “Munchkin is a talented veteran and smart, capable leader,” HuK said in his departure statement.

Munchkin’s departure leaves the Boston Uprising with only two DPS players: Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse and Min “Jerry” Tae-hui. While the duo has been played in nearly all of the Uprising’s games so far, Hero Pools are about to take over the Overwatch League. Without a backup damage dealer, Boston may suffer from a lack of hero expertise.

The Boston Uprising’s next game is against the Washington Justice on March 7 as a part of the second Washington, D.C. homestand.