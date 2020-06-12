Scores and standings for PMPL South Asia season one finals

The top three teams will qualify for the World League.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season one finals are being played from June 12 to 14. A total of $138,500 will be up for grabs. Three qualification spots for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) are also on the line.

The top 16 teams from the league stage of the PMPL South Asia season one are playing in the finals.

Five matches will be played per day in the finals. Tencent increased the qualifying spots for the PMWL from two to three teams yesterday. The top three teams after 15 matches will now qualify for the World League.

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the PMPL South Asia season one finals and the overall standings.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings for the PMPL South Asia season one finals. Four matches have been played so far.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match five – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

The scores are being updated live.