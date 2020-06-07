Orange Rock, TSM-Entity, and Godlike qualify for PUBG Mobile World League East

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020 season one concluded today with Orange Rock coming out on top. The top three teams from the league stage have qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East. Along with Orange Rock, TSM-Entity and Godlike will be representing the South Asian region in the World League.

Related: Here are the scores and standings of the PMPL South Asia season one, week 3

Orange Rock put up a terrific performance throughout the entire league stage. The team picked up 10 chicken dinners, the most by any team, which propelled them to 657 points. TSM-Entity, which was the most aggressive team in the league with 276 kills, saw some low-ranked placements in many matches due to which it couldn’t get to first place.

Orange Rock will pocket $10,000 with this win. TSM-Entity will get $8,000 while third-placed Godlike will receive $6,000. The prize pool of the league stage was $61,500.

The league stage saw 20 teams play 48 matches across three weeks of competition. The top 16 teams from the league stage will now move on to the PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals where they will get one more chance to qualify for the World League.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL South Asia 2020 season one league stage:

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

The top 16 teams have qualified for the PMPL South Asia 2020 finals which will be held on June 12 to 14. The top two teams from the finals will also qualify for the World League.