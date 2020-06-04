Here are the scores and standings of the PMPL South Asia season one, week 3

Five spots to the World League are up for grabs.

The third week of the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season will run from June 4 to 7. Twenty matches will be played in these four days.

Twenty teams are competing in the league for a prize pool of $200,000. The top 16 teams from the league stage will go on to participate in the PMPL South Asia finals, details for which have not been announced yet. In addition to the prize pool, five slots to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) are up for grabs.

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the PMPL South Asia season one and the overall placement points for week two of the competition.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings of the league stage of the PMPL South Asia 2020. Forty-five matches have been played so far.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match five – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

The scores are being updated live.