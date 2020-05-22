Five spots for the World League will be up for grabs.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season one has returned. The league stage of the tournament will be held between May 22 and June 14. Twenty teams will be locking horns for the $200,000 prize pool and the five available spots in the PUBG Mobile World League spring split.

The tournament was initially supposed to be played on March 12 in New Delhi, India but was postponed to March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After two days of online play on March 19 and 20, the tournament was again postponed due to a nationwide lockdown in India.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will advance to the PMPL South Asia Finals. More information about the finals will be revealed later.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia season one.

Format

In the league stage, the 20 teams have been split into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E) of four teams each.

Four groups will play together at a time.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will move on to the PMPL South Asia Finals.

The top five teams of the PMPL South Asia finals will move on to the World League.

Teams

Nine teams qualified through the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) India, while six made it to the pro league through the PMCO South Asia. Five teams have been directly invited to the tournament based on their performance in the 2019 PMCO South Asia Fall Split Finals.

Group A

TSM | Entity

Marcos Gaming

Team Hype

Celtz

Group B

Soul

Team Tamilas

INES

VSG Crawlers

Group C

SynerGE

MegaStars

JyanMaara

UMExRxN

Group D

IND

Orange Rock

DeadEyes Guy

Fnatic

Group E

Powerhouse

GodLike

Team Xtreme

ElementriX

Schedule and stream

Matches will be played every week between May 22 and June 14 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The broadcast will begin at 7:30am CT on these days.

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Bengali. The stream will begin at 7am CT.

Points distribution

Here’s the point distribution of PMPL South Asia.

Screengrab via Tencent

Prize pool

Here’s the prize pool of the league stage of the PMPL South Asia.

Screengrab via Tencent

The prize pool for the finals of the PMPL is: