How to watch the PMPL South Asia season one finals

Two slots to the World League will be up for grabs.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020 season finals will be held from June 12 to 14. In addition to two slots to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), a prize pool of $138,500 will be up for grabs.

The top 16 teams from the PMPL league stage have qualified for the finals. The event will be played online.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia season one finals.

Format

A total of 15 matches will be played across the three days. Five matches will be held per day.

The top two teams from the finals will qualify for the World League East.

If one of the three teams who already qualified for the PMWL (top three of the league stage) make it to the top two, the subsequently ranked teams will qualify. Orange Rock, TSM-Entity, and Godlike have already secure slots at the World League East.

Teams

Orange Rock

TSM-Entity

Godlike

SynerGE

Megastars

Fnatic

Marcos Gaming

Team Soul

VSG Crawlers

PowerHouse

UMumba Esports Rxn

TeamIND

Celtz

Elementrix

Team Tamilas

Team Xtreme

Points Distribution

Screengrab via Tencent

Prize Pool

Screengrab via Tencent

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The exact schedule hasn’t been revealed yet. This article will be updated when more details are available.