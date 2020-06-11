Tencent increases South Asian slots in PUBG Mobile World League

Tencent has added two more slots to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) for the South Asia region, the company announced today. There will now be a total of five South Asian representatives at the PMWL.

One of these slots has been given to the fourth-placed team of the PMPL South Asia season one league stage, which concluded last weekend. SynerGE have now become the fourth team to secure a berth at the PMWL along with Orange Rock, TSM-Entity, and Godlike, who were the top three teams from the league stage.

The other slot will be given to the third-placed team from the PMPL South Asia finals, which will begin on June 12. Previously, only the top two teams from the finals were going to qualify for the World League.

If one of the four teams who have already qualified for the World League place in the top three of the finals, the PMWL slot will be given to the next highest-ranked team.

The PMPL South Asia season one finals will be held from June 12 to 14. The top 16 teams from the league stage will be competing for a share of the $138,500 prize pool.