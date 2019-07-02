MTG Core Set 2020 best (and worst) White Limited review

White in the MTG Core Set 2020 may not an overpowering color that’ll guarantee wins, but it does have a healthy mix of evasion, equipment, instants, and creatures that can either stand on their own or mesh well with other colors.

Playing White is all about finding a synthesis that works with just about any other color while utilizing its Mythic Rare and Rare cards like Cavalier of Dawn, Ajani, Strength of the Pride, and Hanged Executioner. Not every pick is a Rare and Mythic, however, which is why we’ve put together the best Common and Uncommon draft picks in White.

Top White Uncommon and Commons

1. Gods Willing

As a cheap instant, Gods Willing is one of the best protection cards for Limited. It can protect a creature from any color, even enchantments like Pacifism for the turn. Plus, it allows a player to Scry 1 which is worth the one mana casting cost by itself. Gods Willing is an instant that needs to be in the main deck, not the sideboard.

2. Ancestral Blade

Never underestimate the flexibility and power attached to artifact equipment. Ancestral Blade is unique, in that it creates a one/one white soldier and then attaches itself to the token with an additional plus one/plus one. If the token should perish, simply equip Ancestral Blade on another creature and get the plus one/plus one advantage. For two mana (one white) and an equipping cost of one mana, Ancestral Blade is a solid Uncommon.

3. Master Splicer

For a cost of four mana (one white), Master Splicer is a bargain Uncommon. He’s a one/one who creates a three/three golem upon entering the battlefield and gives other golems plus one/plus one. Artifacts Master Splicer pairs well with that other players might overlook are Prismite, Pattern Matcher, and Meteor Golem.

4. Angel of Vitality

Angel of Vitality is a much better card when paired with Ajani, Strength of the Pride. But on her own, Angel of Vitality is a solid card to draft in that she has evasion and gains a plus two/plus two when you have 25 life points or more. She also adds a life point of her own when you gain one life. For being a two/two flyer and costing three mana (one white) to cast, Angel of vitality is a decent Uncommon to look for.

5. Pacifism

For a common two mana (one white) cost, Pacifism is a solid Common pick in Limited. One could say, a standard in Draft. While there are answers to Pacifism in the M20 set, keeping a creature from attacking and blocking for only two mana is a bargain.

6. Rule of Law

Claimed by many to be a waste of a pick, we think Rule of Law is better than it appears. Draft is all about tempo and casting more than one spell per turn, which Rule of Law prevents. Grant it, it may turn out to be more of a sideboard pick. But we think it’s an Uncommon worth grabbing.

7. Griffin Protector

For a cost of four mana (one white), Griffin Protector is a solid evasion Common to draft. It’s a two/three with flying, plus it gets a plus one/plus one until the end of turn when another creature enters the battlefield. With so many flyers in M20, Griffin Protector is a must pick if playing White.

White cards to avoid

Gauntlets of Light

Gauntlets of Light has potential in Standard Constructed, but not in Limited. Getting it to sync with your draft deck is too much work for the benefits you’ll get out of it. Don’t be tempted by its glamor and pass on it for something else.

Yoked Ox

Within the M20 set, there’s not much the Yoked Ox can do for you in a Limited Draft. Sure, it blocks up to a power of four at a cost of one white mana, but that’s all it does. Stick with cards that bring value and avoid the Yoked Ox.

Inspired Charge

Inspired Charge is the sad version of Heroic Reinforcements (M19), which has Boros Aggro players weeping behind closed doors. It only gives your creatures plus two/plus one and doesn’t produce any tokens, or haste. Unless you know you’ll have the battlefield stacked with creatures and tokens, it’s best to pass on Inspired Charge.

