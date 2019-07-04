MTG Core Set 2020 best (and worst) Green Limited review

The Core Set 2020 pre-release is coming on July 5. Here are the Common and Uncommon cards in Green that deserve attention when building a deck in an MTG Limited Draft format, along with the cards to pass on.

Top M20 Green Common and Uncommons

Green is all about stomping your opponent with giant creatures and mana ramp to get them onto the battlefield quickly. And with the M20 set, elementals are a Green thing, too. But before we dive into the best and worst draft cards, here’s a few solid honorable mentions.

For ramp and three or more color decks, don’t sleep on Gift of Paradise. For go-wide token decks, Ferocious Pup is a solid three drop, along with Leafkin Druid for the additional ramp. Another solid pick is Netcaster Spider, who has an extended reach and is a two/three that’s available to cast on turn three.

Here are the best (and worst) Common and Uncommon Green cards in MTG Core Set 2020 for Limited Draft.

1) Barkhide Troll

Green likes to throw in powerful three drops, and Barkhide Troll is that kind of creature. Costing double green mana, it’s a two/two that enters the battlefield with a counter on it. Additionally, for one mana, you can remove the counter and give Barkhide Troll hexproof until the end of turn. It’s a solid two-drop who isn’t wiped off the board easily (as long as you keep a mana untapped).

2) Howling Giant

Green decks thrive on large creatures you can ramp into. Howling Giant is an expensive seven mana (double green) five/five that creates two tokens at two/two upon entering the battlefield. That’s three creatures for the cost of one. While it isn’t an overpowered creature with trample, the Howling Giant goes wide for protection and combat damage you’ll need to secure a victory.

3) Leafkin Druid

Leafkin Druid is a two-drop that taps for one green mana and double green if you have four or more creatures on the board. In addition, it’s a zero/three that defends against early aggro attacks. Leafkin Druid provides the necessary ramp for Green decks and shouldn’t be passed up if you plan on going big and wide.

4) Pulse of Murasa

Returning a creature to your hand that has an “enter the battlefield” ability is always a treat (especially in Green). Pulse of Murasa, however, sweetens the deal by also providing you with six life. Pulse of Murasa is able to change the tide of a match while beefing up your life points. It only costs three mana (one green) and can fit into any deck.

5) Overgrowth Elemental

For Elemental-themed decks, Overgrowth is a solid three mana (one green) three/two. It puts a plus one/plus one counter on another elemental when it enters the battlefield, provides you with one life when creatures you own die, and gets a plus one/plus one counter of its own if that creature was an Elemental. Overgrowth Elemental is the type of three-drop you need that’s an absolute workhorse when combined with other Elementals.

6) Thrashing Brontodon

Already a solid card in MTG Standard, Thrashing Brontodon is a three-drop repeat card that costs three mana (double green). It’s a three/four, making it ideal for combat and protection. Plus, tap one and sacrifice it to destroy an artifact or enchantment. No matter what your color scheme is, if it’s got Green, be sure to pick up Thrashing Brontodon.

7) Silverback Shaman

Common cards in MTG aren’t often a five/four creature with trample, but the M20 Silverback Shaman is. Costing five mana (double green), the ape also provides card draw when he dies. Silverback Shaman can break through blockers to deal damage to your opponent’s face while having a death ability, which makes it worth its mana cost.

8) Wolfrider’s Saddle

Much like the artifact equipment in the M20 White, Wolfrider’s Saddle earns its keep. Despite costing four mana (one green), it attaches itself to a two/two wolf token it creates upon entering the battlefield. And if the wolf dies, then it can add a plus one/plus one to any other creature on the board for an equip cost of three. Although it’s not the best card, it’s reusable and efficient.

Green Uncommons and Commons to avoid

1) Greenwood Sentinel

Another repeated card, Greenwood Sentinel isn’t worth the two drop slot. Having vigilance doesn’t do it much good in M20 and doesn’t provide any worth beyond being a chump blocker. Find another two-drop that provides you with ramp, like Leafkin Druid, or with the power of Barkhide Troll.

2) Growth Cycle

Combat tricks are often average picks to put in the main deck, but Growth Cycle doesn’t do much past it’s initial plus three/plus three. Wasting spots with this two-drop takes away space from other necessary cards you need while playing Green.

3) Loaming Shaman

Grabbing creatures from the graveyard outside of a graveyard-type deck won’t function right in an M20 Limited Draft. And that’s what Loaming Shaman does. While it might work in a specific Standard Constructed deck as a three-drop, it fails to provide worth in draft.

