StarLadder unveils $42,000 Clash Royale Gamestars League

It's open for players in Europe and the Middle East.

The Clash Royale Gamestars League has been launched for players in Europe and the Middle East. It’s presented by esports organization StarLadder and has a $42,000 total prize pool.

Registrations for the competition are open until March 7. The league features separate qualifiers in nine countries: the U.K., Germany, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, France, and Sweden. Players from other regions in the Middle East and Europe can register for the competition through three wild card qualifiers.

The qualifiers will happen throughout March with the top-32 players making it to the international group stage from April 12 to May 14. Finally, the 16 best players will battle for a share of the prize pool in the grand finals from May 19 to 23.

All matches in the Clash Royale Gamestars League will be played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can watch the livestream on Gamestars CR’s Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok handles.

Supercell’s Clash Royale League 2021, on the other hand, will have its first monthly final for season one on Feb. 27 and 28. The league underwent some big changes this year with an open-for-all and individual-based competition returning to Clash Royale esports.

StarLadder has also launched the Gamestars League for Supercell’s other title, Brawl Stars. It features a similar format to the Clash Royale Gamestars League.