Dungeons and Shipwrecks have been added to the game for players to earn rewards.

The first major update for Clash Quest has been released, introducing a lot of new features.

Clash Quest is one of three upcoming Supercell games which were initially unveiled on April 2, 2020. Supercell’s latest game, Clash Quest was released in open beta in Nordic countries a month ago. Later, the beta was expanded to the Philippines as well. While it’s in open beta, the other two games, namely Clash Mini and Clash Heroes are still in development.

Here are the patch notes for Clash Quest’s May 2021 update.

New Feature: Dungeons

Players can explore the Dungeons to earn loot and discover items.

To enter a Dungeon, players need to obtain a compass which can be acquired as a random drop or through the item shop. On obtaining a compass, a Dungeon will automatically rise from the sea.

Image via Supercell

A Dungeon contains 20 levels with players able to pick up where they left off after each attempt. An attempt requires one quest energy or token. Completing a level in the Dungeon will grant players different rewards.

On beating all 20 levels, the Dungeon will sink back into the sea.

New Feature: Shipwrecks

Several ships aren’t able to stay afloat while sailing the Archipelago. These shipwrecks can be accessed by spending a Quest Energy or Token to earn all the loot inside.

Players will be able to spot Shipwrecks in Clash Quest’s map. Simply clicking on it and spending Quest Energy or Token will reward players with any loot inside the ships.

Image via Supercell

Game and Balance Changes

New Item: Giant’s Rage Gauntlet Rage Gauntlet gives an attack boost equal to the ratio of missing health to a maximum of +50 percent at level one and up to +200 percent at level four. 1x combo required. Rage Gauntlet will replace Giant’s Defensive Gauntlet.

Power levels for Items have been balanced to provide greater increases in power for each new level.

Cannons will no longer hit air units like Baby Dragons

Mortar splash damage no longer affects air units.

P.E.K.K.A’s Lightning Blade Zap will not target Walls.

Gems added as possible rewards for League Chests.

Added explosive cool animations to opening chests in the Item Shop.

UI should show how many attempts a player has made on a level and their best completion percentage after a player has made at least one attempt on a level.

Graphics rendering performance has been improved.

The League info button is shown in the top right corner of the League menu also when League is still locked (under 70 stars).

A notification about unplayed League day coming to an end will now be shown if a player has played during the current season. Previously it required that a player had played on a previous day.

Bomber’s hat color changed from blue to brown so it doesn’t get confused with Wizard.

Allow preview of next stage in Challenge Mode.

No Target indicator is shown for units without a target when using Charge or other attack spells.

Bug Fixes