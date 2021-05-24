The first major update for Clash Quest has been released, introducing a lot of new features.
Clash Quest is one of three upcoming Supercell games which were initially unveiled on April 2, 2020. Supercell’s latest game, Clash Quest was released in open beta in Nordic countries a month ago. Later, the beta was expanded to the Philippines as well. While it’s in open beta, the other two games, namely Clash Mini and Clash Heroes are still in development.
Here are the patch notes for Clash Quest’s May 2021 update.
New Feature: Dungeons
Players can explore the Dungeons to earn loot and discover items.
To enter a Dungeon, players need to obtain a compass which can be acquired as a random drop or through the item shop. On obtaining a compass, a Dungeon will automatically rise from the sea.
A Dungeon contains 20 levels with players able to pick up where they left off after each attempt. An attempt requires one quest energy or token. Completing a level in the Dungeon will grant players different rewards.
On beating all 20 levels, the Dungeon will sink back into the sea.
New Feature: Shipwrecks
Several ships aren’t able to stay afloat while sailing the Archipelago. These shipwrecks can be accessed by spending a Quest Energy or Token to earn all the loot inside.
Players will be able to spot Shipwrecks in Clash Quest’s map. Simply clicking on it and spending Quest Energy or Token will reward players with any loot inside the ships.
Game and Balance Changes
- New Item: Giant’s Rage Gauntlet
- Rage Gauntlet gives an attack boost equal to the ratio of missing health to a maximum of +50 percent at level one and up to +200 percent at level four. 1x combo required.
- Rage Gauntlet will replace Giant’s Defensive Gauntlet.
- Power levels for Items have been balanced to provide greater increases in power for each new level.
- Cannons will no longer hit air units like Baby Dragons
- Mortar splash damage no longer affects air units.
- P.E.K.K.A’s Lightning Blade Zap will not target Walls.
- Gems added as possible rewards for League Chests.
- Added explosive cool animations to opening chests in the Item Shop.
- UI should show how many attempts a player has made on a level and their best completion percentage after a player has made at least one attempt on a level.
- Graphics rendering performance has been improved.
- The League info button is shown in the top right corner of the League menu also when League is still locked (under 70 stars).
- A notification about unplayed League day coming to an end will now be shown if a player has played during the current season. Previously it required that a player had played on a previous day.
- Bomber’s hat color changed from blue to brown so it doesn’t get confused with Wizard.
- Allow preview of next stage in Challenge Mode.
- No Target indicator is shown for units without a target when using Charge or other attack spells.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed spelling of P.E.K.K.A to no longer have a period (.) at the end of her name.
- Background audio will no longer stop when entering the game using a device running on iOS.
- Fire splash to an already burning tile cannot decrease fire damage.
- Fixed an issue where multiple Goblins can end up on the same tile when the first one has been destroyed.
- Fixed unit movement causing a rubber banding effect when playing at 4x speed.
- Name popups could cause a visual error if players had achieved 70 Stars and restarted the application.
- Fixed character animations getting stuck on the info page.
- Prevent closing the Rewards screen if a bad connection indicator is visible. This fixes the “unlimited gold glitch” visual bug.
- Fixed visual bug displaying incorrect day in the player info menu
- Fixed issue with Baby Dragon Force Collar activating on the first empty tile.
- Fixed Barbarian Rage Sword effect not canceling when the unit is fully healed.
- Fixed Lava Golem hands giving Gold when destroyed.
- “New Quest is available” notification will not properly display on-screen.
- Fixed crash and possibility of Lava Golem not being defeated during an encounter.
- Fixed screen alignment of the map in some devices like the Pixel 4a due to screen margin differences.
- Charge Spell was not properly showing item activations icons when hold-to-preview was used.
- Fixed minor bug with Tesla Tower hide/unhide animations.
- Fixed UI issue in the Item Shop that blocked the ability to scroll.
- Save previous season score when the season changes.
- Fixed graphical issue where Archer’s Fire Bow splash damage would cause health bars of defeated units to remain on screen.
- Gold Cart’s missing wheel bug fixed.
- Fixed graphical issue where Barrel Quest Bombers and the player’s Bombers mirrored each other’s movements and equipment.
- Fixed issue where Chests on the map would flicker.
- Fixed issue where using Log Spell against Exploding Barrels would cause a crash.
- Teslas set on fire after being frozen should no longer hide again.
- Fixed bug with Goblin King’s movement when playing at 4x speed.
- Fixed an issue where Baby Dragon was not targeting the first Wall segment.