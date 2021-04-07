Supercell’s latest game, Clash Quest, is now available in select regions

The strategy game by the makers of Clash of Clans is now in open beta.

Clash Quest, the newest game from the makers of Clash Royale and Clash of Clans, has been released in open beta for select regions. It’s available on Android and iOS in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland.

Clash Quest is a turn-based tactical strategy game in the Clash universe. The game is still in early development, so it could undergo a lot of changes in the future before a wider launch.

Unlike Clash Royale and Clash of Clans, Clash Quest is primarily a player-vs-environment (PvE) game, although it does have a global online leaderboard. Players have to fight against preset defenses and bosses using their available troops. The key to winning in this game is effectively using your troops and pairing them up for combo attacks.

Players can progress in the game by acquiring more troops by exploring the Archipelago, which is where the game is set. The troops in the game include familiar characters from the Clash universe, like the Barbarian, Prince, and Giant.

Players in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland can download the new title from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store now. Darian Vorlick, the community manager of Clash Quest, said that Supercell will “hopefully expand the countries” that the game is available in soon. You can pre-register for the game through the official website to get notified when it will be released in your country.

Clash Quest is one of three games that Supercell recently announced for the Clash universe. The other two are Clash Heroes and Clash Mini. The Finnish company said that these games are still in early development, though.

It’s not surprising to see Supercell release this game so early into development. It’s done this for past games as well, such as Brawl Stars and Rush Wars. The company’s goal behind this is to gather the community’s reaction and player feedback as it moves forward with development.

Supercell also said that it could kill the game if it doesn’t meet the company’s “high standards.” In the past, it has ended development for games like Hay Day Pop and Rush Wars for not meeting these standards.