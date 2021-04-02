Supercell reveals 3 new games in the Clash universe

Supercell, the creator of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, introduced three new games set in the Clash universe today. The games are called Clash Quest, Clash Mini, and Clash Heroes.

The three games will be completely different from previous titles made by the Finnish game development company. They’re still in early development, but players will get to see familiar characters from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale in them.

Clash Quest is a turn-based strategy game. Players must create troops and battle against different defenses and bosses to advance through islands in the Clash world. Each match is against a preset defense. Players must form effective combos with their available troops to take it out.

Screengrab via Supercell

Clash Mini is an autobattler game that’s simple to play but still offers strategic depth. Players must compete in this board game using “miniatures” of real characters from the Clash universe, which is where the game’s name comes from.

Screengrab via Supercell

In this, players must place their miniatures on the board at the same time without looking at the enemy’s attack. The miniatures will attack by themselves and the player with the better placement and effective use of resources will win.

Finally, Clash Heroes is perhaps the most exciting game of the three titles. It’s created with Unreal Engine and players must fight through adventures in the Clash universe. The control scheme is similar to what players can see in Supercell’s Brawl Stars with an analog on the left and attack buttons to the right.

Screengrab via Supercell

All three games are in early development, so it could be a while until they’re released. But Supercell made it clear that the development of these new titles will not affect Clash of Clans and Clash Royale in any way since the game development teams are separate.

The company also said it will hold these games to the same “high standard” as other Supercell titles and will scrap them if these aren’t met. In addition, Supercell confirmed that there are “other games” in development that aren’t Clash-related.

