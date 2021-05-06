New Supercell game, Clash Quest is now available in the Philippines

Players in the Southeast Asian country will be able to download the game on Android and iOS devices.

Supercell, the makers of Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, are expanding the open beta of its newest title, Clash Quest. The Finnish game development company announced today the game will be soft-launching in the Philippines as well.

The game was initially released on Android and iOS in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. Its soft launch in the Philippines marks the game’s first availability outside Europe. If you are in these countries, you can download the game through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store right now.

Hey Questers! We're excited to announce that Clash Quest is now live in the Philippines as the newest region we've soft launched into! Happy Questing! #ClashQuest pic.twitter.com/HkbUa1RObr — Clash Quest (@ClashQuest) May 6, 2021

Clash Quest is a turn-based strategy game set in the Clash universe. As a result, players will be able to spot familiar characters such as the Prince, Wizard, and Barbarian in the game.

It’s a player-vs-environment game in which players have to advance through the Archipelago, unlocking more troops along the way. In each stage of the Archipelago, players will have to fight against preset defenses or bosses. To defeat them, you’ll have to efficiently manage your available troops and band them together to launch combo attacks.

Clash Quest is one of three upcoming Supercell games in the Clash universe. The other two games are called Clash Mini and Clash Heroes which are in development. Supercell has said that it will be holding these games to the same “high standard” as its other games. If the company feels that the game can’t meet these standards, the titles could be scrapped.