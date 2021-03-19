Garena announces Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore

Free Fire offline tournaments are coming back with the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore.

The championship will take place from May 22 to May 29 in the Southeast Asian island, and features a $2,000,000 prize pool, the biggest ever offered in Garena’s battle royale competitions, the organizer announced today.

After many tournaments being canceled or shifted online in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FFWS 2021 Singapore marks the official comeback of LAN competitions that everyone was missing. Garena revealed its plans for the Free Fire competitive scene in 2021 were revealed in a video released in February.

The competition will gather 22 teams from 14 regions to compete for the title of Free Fire global champion. The play-ins start on May 22 with squads that were placed first or second in their regional competition finals. The teams who finish in the top two places in the play-ins will join the top 10 seeds from regional tournaments in the finals, scheduled to take place on May 29.

The 14 Free Fire competitive regions are Brazil, Latin America, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Russia and CIS, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Pakistan, Bangladesh, Taiwan and MCP (Malaysia, Cambodia and Philippines).

All teams will compete in six matches, alternating between the three available maps, and will receive points based on their round ranking and number of kills.

Garena assured that they are working very closely with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association (SCOGA), and other local organizations, to make sure all activities follow public health protocols and travel policies.

The Free Fire World Series had its first edition in Nov. 2019, hosted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The competition reached a peak viewership of two million people and crowned the Brazilian team Corinthians as world champions. In 2020, the tournament was canceled due to pandemic restrictions, and was substituted by the regional online competition Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS).