Free Fire’s 2021 esports calendar revealed

Garena introduced the 2021 esports schedule for Free Fire in a video released today on YouTube.

With the massive increase in the number of Free Fire players and the number of viewers for official tournaments over the past year, 2021 is set to be the biggest year for the battle royale’s competitive scene.

The first important piece of information is that Free Fire has grown its outreach, going from nine competitive regions during the Free Fire World Cup in 2018 to 16 regions in 2021. Bangladesh, Cambodia, and the Philippines have been added to official competitions.

The Free Fire World Series, the game’s biggest annual international event, has also been changed. The new format includes a new logo and two editions during the year, one set to occur in Asia in April and another in a yet-to-be-announced location in November. Garena has also announced another international Free Fire tournament for July.

In 2020, the Free Fire World Series was set to happen in Brazil in November but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. To fill in for the global battle royale competition and make sure players could compete online, Garena organized the Free Fire Continental Series, which happened simultaneously in three regions: Asia, America and EMEA.

Even with tournament cancellations, 2020 was a good year for Free Fire. The game reached 100 million daily users during the second quarter, surpassing its own record mark by 20 million in only three months. The Free Fire Continental Series Asia event also peaked at 1.5 million viewers, an impressive audience for an online regional competition.

With new international tournaments in 2021, Free Fire’s global community will probably grow even more throughout the year.