Free Fire Continental Series peaks at 1.5 million viewers

All three editions of the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) were played over the weekend for the Americas, Asia, and EMEA. Each had a prize pool of $300,000 in which 12 teams were competing.

The FFCS replaced the World Series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition was played online. Sbornaya ChR, Team Liquid, and EXP Esports won the FFCS EMEA, Americas, and Asia respectively.

The FFCS registered huge viewership, according to statistics from Esports Charts. The FFCS Asia peaked at 1.58 million viewers in the first match of the day. The eight-hour airtime had an average viewership of 607,944 people, according to Esports Charts.

In the Americas, where the mobile battle royale game is immensely popular as well, the peak viewers were 1.29 million. The average viewership for the region was more than Asia at 669,134 people, according to Esports Charts.

The least viewership came from the EMEA region but was still impressive. It peaked at 274,015 viewers and had 120,787 people watching on average, according to Esports Charts.

These numbers are still shy of the Free Fire World Series 2019 which peaked at a little over 2 million viewers besides thousands of fans watching live from the Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 2019 World Series also had a million people watching on average.

Nonetheless, the most-viewed streams from each of the three FFCS which happened over the weekend were local language ones. This indicates that had there been a global World Series in 2020, last year’s record could have been eclipsed.