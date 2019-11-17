Corinthians win Free Fire World Series 2019

The Free Fire World Series 2019 concluded today with the home team Corinthians taking home the trophy. After eight intense rounds at a packed Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilians managed to edge out a lead of 110 points to win the global tournament.

Even with the support of the home crowd, it wasn’t an easy run for Corinthians. They faced stiff competition by Sbornaya CHR, the eventual runners-up from Russia. The Russian team was leading the points table coming into the final game of the tournament but a “Booyah!” by Corinthians solidified their win.

The team will receive $200,000 for this victory. Corinthians’ Bruno “Nobru” Goes earned the title of MVP of the tournament and will receive $22,000 for his efforts. Sbornaya CHR will get $80,000 while the third-placed team Illuminate will pocket $40,000.

Here are the complete rankings for the tournament:

Corinthians (2300 pts) Sbornaya CHR (2190 pts) Illuminate (2020 pts) LGDS (1695 pts) Infinity Esports Mobile (1580 pts) Team Flash (1455 pts Arctic Gaming (1200 pts) Dranix Esports (805 pts) Loud (790 pts) Infinity_YT (765 pts) Nawabzade (630 pts) Samurai Team (490 pts)

The Free Fire World Series 2019 also shattered viewership records as the tournament peaked at over two million viewers and had an average viewership of around 1.2 million people, according to Esports Charts.