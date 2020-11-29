Team Liquid win Free Fire Continental Series Americas 2020

Team Liquid won the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) Americas 2020 after a tremendous performance today. They have pocketed $80,000 of the $300,000 prize pool.
The FFCS was introduced earlier this year as a replacement to the Free Fire World Series. There are three regional continental series being played in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. Each has a prize pool of $300,000 and is played online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Liquid narrowly managed to win the Continental Series after falling in eighth place in the last match. They were being closely trailed by SS Esports and Santos Hotforex. While SS Esports fell early into the game, Santos Hotforex went on to win the last match on Kalahari with 14 kills.
This propelled Santos Hotforex to 151 points in the leaderboards, tied with Liquid. But Liquid won the match due to a better average placement.
Here are the overall results of the FFCS Americas 2020:
|Team
|Points
|Kills
|1.
|Team Liquid
|151
|36
|2.
|Santos Hotforex
|151
|38
|3.
|SS Esports
|136
|39
|4.
|paiN Gaming
|121
|30
|5.
|Flamengo B4
|110
|26
|6.
|Vivo Keyd
|103
|24
|7.
|Red Kalunga
|74
|Seven
|8.
|Arctic Gaming
|70
|Nine
|9.
|Cruzeiro
|69
|15
|10.
|Ignis Esports
|48
|Seven
|11.
|Savage Esports
|47
|Eight
|12.
|Team Aze
|26
|Five
The FFCS Asia will begin on Nov. 29 at 1am CT. The EMEA FFCS, on the other hand, will begin at 10am CT.