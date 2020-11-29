Team Liquid win Free Fire Continental Series Americas 2020

The team earned the mammoth's share of the $300,000 prize pool.

Team Liquid won the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) Americas 2020 after a tremendous performance today. They have pocketed $80,000 of the $300,000 prize pool.

The FFCS was introduced earlier this year as a replacement to the Free Fire World Series. There are three regional continental series being played in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. Each has a prize pool of $300,000 and is played online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liquid narrowly managed to win the Continental Series after falling in eighth place in the last match. They were being closely trailed by SS Esports and Santos Hotforex. While SS Esports fell early into the game, Santos Hotforex went on to win the last match on Kalahari with 14 kills.

This propelled Santos Hotforex to 151 points in the leaderboards, tied with Liquid. But Liquid won the match due to a better average placement.

Here are the overall results of the FFCS Americas 2020:

Team Points Kills 1. Team Liquid 151 36 2. Santos Hotforex 151 38 3. SS Esports 136 39 4. paiN Gaming 121 30 5. Flamengo B4 110 26 6. Vivo Keyd 103 24 7. Red Kalunga 74 Seven 8. Arctic Gaming 70 Nine 9. Cruzeiro 69 15 10. Ignis Esports 48 Seven 11. Savage Esports 47 Eight 12. Team Aze 26 Five

The FFCS Asia will begin on Nov. 29 at 1am CT. The EMEA FFCS, on the other hand, will begin at 10am CT.