EXP Esports win Free Fire Continental Series Asia 2020

EXP Esports were crowned the champions of the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) Asia 2020 today. The team narrowly placed at the top of the leaderboards, finishing just one point ahead of the second-placed team, Kings of Gamers Club.

The FFCS Asia had a prize pool of $300,000. With today’s victory, EXP Esports will get $80,000. The Continental Series has replaced the World Series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides Asia, the FFCS is being held for the Americas and EMEA.

EXP Esports made their way to the event through the FFCS play-ins last week where they finished in second place, behind King of Gamers Club. The Thai-team managed to beat them today, though, finishing at the top of the rankings table with 161 points and 41 kills. King of Gamers Club came in the second position with 160 points and 40 kills.

The top three teams of the FFCS Asia qualified for the tournament through the play-ins. Here are the overall standings of the competition.