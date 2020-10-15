Free Fire’s song collab with DJ KSHMR, “One More Round,” is out now

Free Fire’s collaboration with DJ KSHMR is officially live with the release of the exclusive song, “One More Round.”

The partnership was announced in late September and will still bring a music video and new character K, who will be available in the game on Oct. 16.

Image via Garena

The song “One More Round” is a tribute to friends who play Free Fire and are always ready to play another match. This is the second song produced by a well-known DJ in a collab with Garena’s battle royale. The first was “Vale Vale” by DJ Alok, released in November 2019 and played live for the first time at the Free Fire World Series 2019 finals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The song by DJ KSHMR is being called the Booyah Day theme for the event that starts on Oct. 16 and goes until Nov. 1, giving players many free items. Aside from that, the 100 players who get the most wins during the event will be added to the Booyah Global Scoreboard to get exclusive items.

Character K, who’s inspired by DJ KSHMR, has an interesting active skill with two modes. The professor and jiujitsu expert will be able to recover EP for himself and allies.

Image via Garena

“One More Round” will also have a music video that will be released next week. You can listen to the song here.