Free Fire reveals new character and song in collab with DJ KSHMR

Free Fire has announced a global partnership with American music producer DJ KSHMR. The DJ will become an ambassador of Garena’s battle royale and will also be transformed into a character in the game.

The new character will be named K and can also be called Captain Booyah. The partnership will create an exclusive new song and music video, too. “The song I wrote for this collab has the intention to inspire people all over the world,” KSHMR said.

Related: Garena reveals upcoming features of OB24 update in Free Fire

The collaboration solidifies Garena’s strategy to engage with more players by bringing elements from outside of the game, like the recent La Casa de Papel themed event.

This is Free Fire’s second partnership with a DJ, the first being with Alok, a Brazilian music producer who became one of the popular characters in the game. Alok also released the song “Vale Vale” in a collab with the battle royale and played it live in the Free Fire World Series 2019 finals.

Players can expect to see the new character and listen to the new song in October. The music video will be released on the game’s official social media channels.