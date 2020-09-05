Clash Royale League West fall season to return on Sept. 19

The top four teams will advance to the 2020 World Finals.

The Clash Royale League (CRL) West will return for its fall season on Sept. 19, Supercell announced today. Ten teams will be competing for a share of the prize pool and four available slots to the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020 on Dec. 5 and 6 in Shanghai, China.

The teams competing in the league are Chivas Esports, Cream Real Betis, Dignitas, Misfits Gaming, paiN Gaming, SK Gaming, Spacestation Gaming, Team Liquid, Team Queso, and Tribe Gaming.

So far, no other details about the league have been revealed. Fans can expect the rosters, schedule, prize pool, and format to be announced in the coming days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring season was played online. It remains to be seen if the fall season will also be held online.

In the spring season, new entrants Spacestation Gaming were crowned the champions after a dominating run throughout the group stage. They cruised through the playoffs as well and won the finals against Misfits Gaming 3-0. The roster consisted of Joshua “Ah Craaaap” Sharon, Nicholas “thegod_rf” Kublin, Samuel “Samuel Bassotto” Henrique, and Tsimafei “LaPoKaTi” Lapanik.

Spacestation will be looking to defend their title in the fall season. The top four teams from this season will advance to the 2020 World Finals.

The Eastern division of the CRL has already kicked off on Aug. 15 with its group stage. The league has a prize pool of $225,000 with eight teams competing.