How to watch the Clash Royale League East fall season

The second season of the Clash Royale League (CRL) East will begin on Aug. 15. Eight teams will be competing for a share of the $225,000 prize pool and four available slots to the 2020 World Finals in Shanghai later this year.

In the previous season, there were no two-vs-two matches. The mode has been added in this season, though. It remains to be seen how teams adapt to this change.

Here is everything you need to know about season two of the Clash Royale League (CRL) East.

Teams

The same eight teams from the previous season will be competing:

FAV Gaming (defending champions)

KIX Team

Nova Esports

PONOS

Talon Esports

Team Timing

TTG

W.EDGM

Schedule

The CRL East has been divided into the regular season and the playoffs.

The regular season will run from Aug. 15 to Oct. 11 with 56 matches taking place. The playoffs will happen from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. The top two teams will battle for the title of the Eastern champions in the grand finals on Nov. 1.

The detailed schedule for all matches can be found on the Clash Royale League website.

Format

The eight teams will compete in a double round-robin format. Each match will be best-of-three sets. Each set will be the best-of-three matches.

The flow of sets during the regular season is:

Set one: Two-versus-two

Set two: King of the Hill (three-versus-three)

Set three: One-versus-one

Playoffs

The top six teams from the regular season will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will make it directly to the semifinals. The remaining four teams, on the other hand, will compete in a double-elimination format for the remaining two semifinal slots. The exact format for matches in the playoffs hasn’t been revealed yet.

The top four teams from the playoffs will make it to CRL World Finals 2020 in Shanghai, China on Dec. 5 and 6.

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on the official Clash Royale League East YouTube channel in English. Separate Korean, Japanese, and Chinese streams will also be there.