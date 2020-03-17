Clash Royale League East introduces 2020 rosters

The rosters of the eight teams participating in the Clash Royale League (CRL) East, which begins with its special season on April 4, have been unveiled.

This is the inaugural season of the CRL East, which was born as a result of the merging of two CRL regions—China and Asia—in a move that’s being called “a way to remove regional restrictions for players across Asia.”

While it was initially decided that the league would be held live in Shanghai, it’s been shifted online due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, it’s being called a “special season.”

The rosters for the CRL East are as follows:

Talon

TTG

FAV Gaming

Nova Esports

W.EDGm

Team Timing (formerly DragonX)

PONOS

KIX Team

Details about the CRL’s other region, West, haven’t been revealed yet. With the coronavirus hitting the U.S., the league will likely be held online or postponed.