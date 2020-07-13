Clash Royale League East second season of 2020 will kick off on Aug. 15

The second season of the Clash Royale League East will begin on Aug. 15, the game’s Japanese Twitter account announced today. The league will feature a $225,000 prize pool.

The same eight teams from the CRL East special season, which ended last May, will compete this time, according to Clash Royale analytics site Royale API. These squads include FAV Gaming, W.EDGM, KIX Team, PONOS, Talon Esports, TTG, Nova Esports, and Team Timing.

The two-vs-two set will also return in the upcoming season of the CRL East. Each match in the regular season of the league will have three sets. The first set will be two-vs-two followed by King of the Hill and then a set of one-vs-one, according to Royale API.

CRL East 2020 | Fall Split:



The same 8 teams from CRL East Special Edition will return for the second split of 2020.



📆 August 15th

💰 $ 225,000



Format:

– Double Round Robin

– 3 Sets: 2v2 ➜ KotH ➜ 1v1



(Rosters will be announced on July 15th) https://t.co/Dx68ONV2ym — RoyaleAPI News (@RoyaleAPI_News) July 13, 2020

The Clash Royale League East was introduced in 2020 with the merger of CRL Asia and China. The first season was called a “special season” due to complications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The matches had to be played online due to the pandemic.

FAV Gaming were the champions of the CRL East special season 2020 after defeating W.EDGM 3-0 in the finals. The team pocketed $40,000 of the $75,000 prize pool and will be looking to defend the trophy in the upcoming season.

The Clash Royale League West, on the other hand, will be playing its finals for the spring season on July 18. Misfits Gaming and Spacestation Gaming will lock horns to see who will become the champion of the CRL West.