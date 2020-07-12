Spacestation Gaming and Misfits advance to CRL West 2020 spring season finals

Only one will emerge on top.

The finalists for the $75,000 Clash Royale League (CRL) West 2020 spring season have been locked in. Spacestation Gaming and Misfits Gaming won their respective semifinals today to qualify for the CRL West finals.

The first semifinal saw Spacestation Gaming take on Group-A winners, Tribe Gaming. Tribe were the favorites coming into the match since the team hadn’t dropped a single match in the regular season. Spacestation Gaming, which had knocked the reigning world champions out of the league just one day before, was also confident of making it to the finals.

Tribe had a strong start after they won the two-versus-two set and the first one-versus-one set. Spacestation made a comeback, however, as the team reverse swept Tribe Gaming in the next three sets to advance to the finals.

Here are the set wise results of the first semifinal between Tribe Gaming and Spacestation Gaming:

First set: Two-versus-two

Tribe Gaming’s Jarod “Azilys” Emmanuel Quesada and Charlie “Boeufmac” McLaren defeated Spacestation’s Nicholas “thegod_rf” Kublin and “Joshua “Ah Craap” Sharon 2-1.

Second set: One-versus-one

Tribe Gaming’s Jung “TNT” Min Lee defeated Spacestation’s Samuel “Samuel” Henrique 2-1.

Third set: One-versus-one

Spacestation’s Tsimafei “LaPoKaTi” Lapanik took down Tribe’s Boeufmac 2-0.

Fourth set: One-versus-one

Spacestation’s thegod_rf defeated Tribe’s Eungyu “JupiterKing” Park 2-0.

Fifth set: King of the Hill

Spacestation Gaming won the set 3-1 to advance to the finals.

Match one: Tribe’s Azilys defeated Spacestation’s thegod_rf

Match two: Spacestation’s Samuel defeated Tribe’s Azilys.

Match three: Spacestation’s Samuel defeated Tribe’s TNT.

Match four: Spacestation’s Samuel defeated Tribe’s JupiterKing.

In the second semifinals, Misfits Gaming locked horns with defending CRL West champions, SK Gaming.

The semifinal was very close as both teams played tremendously. The teams alternated the first four sets bringing the match to a 2-2 tie before the King of the Hill.

The King of the Hill set was smooth sailing for Misfits Gaming, though. The team’s James ”Wings” Wingard defeated all three of SK Gaming’s players to take Misfits Gaming to the finals of the CRL West.

Here are the set-wise results of the semifinals between Misfits Gaming and SK Gaming.

First set: Two-versus-two

SK Gaming’s Samuel “xopsam” Klotz and Morten “Morten” Mehmert took down Misfits’ Michael “Razzer” Roper and George “Dip” Galvin 2-1.

Second set: One-versus-one

Misfits Gaming’s Wings defeated SK’s xopsam 2-1.

Third set: One-versus-one

SK Gaming’s Javier “Javi14” Rodriguez defeated Misfits’ Jack “airsurfer” McHugh 2-1.

Fourth set: One-versus-one

Misfits’ Razzer defeated SK Gaming’s Morten 2-0.

Fifth set: King of the Hill

Misfits Gaming took the final set as the team’s Wings defeated SK Gaming’s Sergio “SergioRamos” Eduardo Ramos, Javi14, and Morten.

Misfits Gaming and Spacestation Gaming will now face off in the finals on July 18 to crown the spring season champions of the CRL West 2020.