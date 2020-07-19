Spacestation Gaming win Clash Royale League West fall season 2020

Spacestation Gaming have been crowned as the champions of the Clash Royale League (CRL) West spring season 2020. The team defeated Misfits Gaming 3-0 in a one-sided final today. This is Spacestation’s first season in the CRL.

Misfits Gaming, the Group B winners, and the team who knocked out defending champions SK Gaming in the semifinals put up a disappointing performance today. The team lost in straight sets and picked up only one victory in the seven games played.

Here are the set-wise results of the CRL West spring season finals:

First Set: Two-versus-two

Spacestation’s “ah craaap” and “thegod_rf” defeated Misfits’ “Razzer” and “Dip” 2-0.

Second set: One-versus-one

Spacestation’s “Samuel” took down Misfits’ “Wings” 2-0.

Third set: One-versus-one

Spacestation’s “LaPoKaTi” defeated Misfits’ “airsurfer” 2-1.

Here are the overall standings of the CRL West spring season 2020:

First: Spacestation Gaming

Second: Misfits Gaming

Third – Fourth: SK Gaming and Tribe Gaming

Fifth – Sixth: Team Liquid and Cream Real Betis

Seventh: Dignitas

Eighth: Pain Gaming

Ninth: Team Queso

Tenth: Chivas Esports

The CRL West will now return later this year for the fall season. The Eastern division of the Clash Royale League will kick off with its fall season on Aug. 15. The rosters of all the participating teams were unveiled yesterday. Details about the CRL West fall season will be revealed soon. The top teams from the fall season will go on to compete in the CRL World Finals 2020.