Best Tank build in Throne and Liberty

The Tank is responsible for facing the enemies in the front line and mitigating damage, so they need a lot of health to withstand the attacks head-on and defend their party. You must focus on your HP, defense, and attack stats when building your character to fit this role in Throne and Liberty.

Best Tank PvE build in Throne and Liberty

A Healer usually accompanies Tanks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two great builds for a Tank in Throne and Liberty: the Sword and Shield and Greatsword combination (known as the Bruiser build) or the Sword and Shield and Wand combo (known as the Paladin build). If you go with the Greatsword, you’ll have more HP and deal AoE damage, while the Wand will allow you to heal and put enemies to sleep.

The best Tank build will depend on how you play the game, especially if you play solo. If you play solo, we recommend choosing the Wand so it will be harder to kill you, but if you already have a Healer in your party, it’s best to go with the Greatsword.

We’ll use the Sword and Shield and Greatsword (Bruiser) as the weapons for this build since they are the best options for the Tank’s role. Besides the main and off-hand weapons, you’ll also need to choose how to distribute the stats, which skills to choose, what gear to use, and how to build your Weapon Mastery tree.

Stat Points priority

Focus on Strength. It increases your maximum HP and overall Defense, which are the most important stats for a Tank. You can put some points into Dexterity and Wisdom since it will increase the chances for crits and the debuff times for Sword and Shield, respectively.

Strength

Dexterity

Wisdom

Perception

Gear Stats

When it comes to armor, you could go after equipment such as the Chief Commander Set or the Shock Commander Set, but they require a lot of grinding. Depending on your level, they might not be too hard to get, so you should look for armor and jewelry that have the best traits for a Tank and equip them as you find them.

Here are the Traits you should focus on when looking for armor and jewelry for a Tank in Throne and Liberty:

Max Health

Melee Endurance

Health Regen

Debuff Duration

Ranged Endurance

Skill Damage Boost

Melee Heavy Attack Chance

Melee Evasion

Ranged Evasion

Skills

You’ll be able to direct enemies toward you with Provoking Roar, deal damage with Shield Strike, Willbreaker, Gaia Crash, Annihilating Slash, and Valiant Brawl while buffing your and your team’s stats with DaVinci’s Courage, Immortal Pride, Counter Barrier, and Stalwart Bastion.

Strategic Rush will reset skill cooldowns, Blood Devotion will help with damage mitigation for your party, and you can combo Stalwart Bastion and Counter Barrier since the counterattack damage from the Coutner Barrier is based on the Damage Reduction stat.

Active skills

Weapon Skill Specialization Sword and Shield Provoking Roar Bonus Damage

Decreased Cooldown

Increased Effect Duration Sword and Shield Counter Barrier Additional Damage Boost Sword and Shield Immortal Pride N/A Sword and Shield Stalwart Bastion N/A Sword and Shield Strategic Rush N/A Sword and Shield DaVinci’s Courage Instant Healing

Damage Reduction

Increased Duration Sword and Shield Shield Strike Piercing Attack Sword and Shield Annihilating Slash Increased Range

Consecutive Use Greatsword Valiant Brawl Cruel Smite Greatsword Blood Devotion Increased Duration

Increased Damage Transfer

Increased Damage

Devoted Sanctuary Greatsword Willbreaker Decreased Evasion

Damage Area Change

Willbreaker Greatsword Gaia Crash Increased Critical Hirt

Increased Attack Speed

Frost Cleaving

Passive skills

Weapon Skill Sword and Shield Resilient Mind Sword and Shield Aegis Shield Sword and Shield Gerad’s Patience Sword and Shield Spectrum of Agony Sword and Shield Impenetrable Greatsword Victor’s Morale Greatsword Robust Constitution Greatsword Indomitable Armor

Weapon Mastery

As you level up, you gain Weapon Mastery points to increase specific stats following a skill tree. We recommend focusing on the Proveoke and Counter and Boss tree lines for the Sword and Shield and the Charge and Incapacitate tree lines for the Greatsword. These will increase several stats, including your Defense, Max Health, Evasion, and Damage—essential for a Tank.

It will take some time to accumulate points at the start, but as you get more experience, you’ll get more Weapon Mastery points to spend. Don’t worry about which skill tree to focus on first or the order of where to spend your points. You can spend them however you prefer, based on your playstyle or what you feel will help you most.

