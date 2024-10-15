Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player with red hair, dark sink and heavy armor holding sword and shield in Throne and LIberty.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
MMO

Best Tank build in Throne and Liberty

Is the Bruiser better than the Paladin build? Here's our best Tank build for Throne and Liberty.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Oct 15, 2024 04:11 am

The Tank is responsible for facing the enemies in the front line and mitigating damage, so they need a lot of health to withstand the attacks head-on and defend their party. You must focus on your HP, defense, and attack stats when building your character to fit this role in Throne and Liberty.

Recommended Videos

Best Tank PvE build in Throne and Liberty

The skills menu in Throne and Liberty.
A Healer usually accompanies Tanks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two great builds for a Tank in Throne and Liberty: the Sword and Shield and Greatsword combination (known as the Bruiser build) or the Sword and Shield and Wand combo (known as the Paladin build). If you go with the Greatsword, you’ll have more HP and deal AoE damage, while the Wand will allow you to heal and put enemies to sleep.

The best Tank build will depend on how you play the game, especially if you play solo. If you play solo, we recommend choosing the Wand so it will be harder to kill you, but if you already have a Healer in your party, it’s best to go with the Greatsword.

We’ll use the Sword and Shield and Greatsword (Bruiser) as the weapons for this build since they are the best options for the Tank’s role. Besides the main and off-hand weapons, you’ll also need to choose how to distribute the stats, which skills to choose, what gear to use, and how to build your Weapon Mastery tree.

Stat Points priority

Focus on Strength. It increases your maximum HP and overall Defense, which are the most important stats for a Tank. You can put some points into Dexterity and Wisdom since it will increase the chances for crits and the debuff times for Sword and Shield, respectively.

  • Strength
  • Dexterity
  • Wisdom
  • Perception

Gear Stats

When it comes to armor, you could go after equipment such as the Chief Commander Set or the Shock Commander Set, but they require a lot of grinding. Depending on your level, they might not be too hard to get, so you should look for armor and jewelry that have the best traits for a Tank and equip them as you find them.

Here are the Traits you should focus on when looking for armor and jewelry for a Tank in Throne and Liberty:

  • Max Health
  • Melee Endurance
  • Health Regen
  • Debuff Duration
  • Ranged Endurance
  • Skill Damage Boost
  • Melee Heavy Attack Chance
  • Melee Evasion
  • Ranged Evasion

Skills

You’ll be able to direct enemies toward you with Provoking Roar, deal damage with Shield Strike, Willbreaker, Gaia Crash, Annihilating Slash, and Valiant Brawl while buffing your and your team’s stats with DaVinci’s Courage, Immortal Pride, Counter Barrier, and Stalwart Bastion.

Strategic Rush will reset skill cooldowns, Blood Devotion will help with damage mitigation for your party, and you can combo Stalwart Bastion and Counter Barrier since the counterattack damage from the Coutner Barrier is based on the Damage Reduction stat.

Active skills

WeaponSkillSpecialization
Sword and ShieldProvoking RoarBonus Damage
Decreased Cooldown
Increased Effect Duration
Sword and ShieldCounter BarrierAdditional Damage Boost
Sword and ShieldImmortal PrideN/A
Sword and ShieldStalwart BastionN/A
Sword and ShieldStrategic RushN/A
Sword and ShieldDaVinci’s CourageInstant Healing
Damage Reduction
Increased Duration
Sword and ShieldShield StrikePiercing Attack
Sword and ShieldAnnihilating SlashIncreased Range
Consecutive Use
GreatswordValiant BrawlCruel Smite
GreatswordBlood DevotionIncreased Duration
Increased Damage Transfer
Increased Damage
Devoted Sanctuary
GreatswordWillbreakerDecreased Evasion
Damage Area Change
Willbreaker
GreatswordGaia CrashIncreased Critical Hirt
Increased Attack Speed
Frost Cleaving

Passive skills

WeaponSkill
Sword and ShieldResilient Mind
Sword and ShieldAegis Shield
Sword and ShieldGerad’s Patience
Sword and ShieldSpectrum of Agony
Sword and ShieldImpenetrable
GreatswordVictor’s Morale
GreatswordRobust Constitution
GreatswordIndomitable Armor

Weapon Mastery

As you level up, you gain Weapon Mastery points to increase specific stats following a skill tree. We recommend focusing on the Proveoke and Counter and Boss tree lines for the Sword and Shield and the Charge and Incapacitate tree lines for the Greatsword. These will increase several stats, including your Defense, Max Health, Evasion, and Damage—essential for a Tank.

It will take some time to accumulate points at the start, but as you get more experience, you’ll get more Weapon Mastery points to spend. Don’t worry about which skill tree to focus on first or the order of where to spend your points. You can spend them however you prefer, based on your playstyle or what you feel will help you most.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.