Best Healer build in Throne and Liberty

Healers will constantly give support to the DPS and Tank players in your group but they also need to be able to take care of themselves. This build will depend on the mana to keep healing the party and still deal some damage while everyone still has their HP full.

Recommended Videos

Best Healer PvE build in Throne and Liberty

You still need to be able to play when solo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two builds you can go with for a Healer in Throne and Liberty: the build that uses a Staff or the build that uses the Longbow as the off-hand weapon. The Staff build will only focus on accumulating mana, while the Longbow can give support while also maximizing mana. Since the focus of the Healer is giving support to the party and healing, the Wand and Longbow is the best build.

A character build in Throne and Liberty consists of choosing the best main and off-hand weapons, how to distribute the stats, which skills to choose, what gear to use, and how to build your Weapon Mastery tree. The Healer will still need to deal some damage while alone, so we won’t focus only on the healing.

Stat Points priority

The most important stats for a Healer are Wisdom and Dexterity. As you level up, always prioritize these two skills while spending your Stat Points. Wisdom will increase your Max Mana, Mana Regeneration, and will improve Cooldowns, while Dexterity will increase the chances of a critical hit with the Longbow. Here’s how you should prioritize the Stats for a Healer:

Wisdom

Dexterity

Perception

Strength

Gear Stats

We could recommend specific equipment for your healer such as the Transcended One Set or the Ascended Guardian Set, but since you’ll need to farm a lot for them, you should know what traits to look for when equipping any armor and jewelry so you know what’s best for your Healer, even if it isn’t the best set you can get at the moment.

You should focus on armor and jewelry that have these Traits:

Max Mana

Mana Regen

Buff Duration

Debuff Duration

Max Health

Magic Evasion

Melee Evasion

Magic Endurance

Skill Damage Resistance

Skills

The Healer focuses on skills with individual or AoE healing abilities, but you’ll also have damage-dealing skills with curses for the Wand or with your Longbow. You’ll mostly use Swift Healing to restore other players’ HP because of its short cooldown time and will use Clay’s Salvation for AoE healing when things get difficult.

Zephyr’s Nock can deal a lot of damage with a short cooldown time, and Touch of Despair deals damage over time. You can even make a combo with Touch of Despair and Curse of Explosion to deal more area damage.

You won’t need to follow a specific rotation for the Healer because the healing will depend on whether your party is low on HP and there aren’t many buff effects that need to be maintained, so just pay attention if the enemy is dealing more damage than the party can handle and use attack skills when not healing.

Active skills

eapon Skill Specialization Wand Touch of Despair Effect Duration Wand Curse Explosion Focus Target

Additional Damage Boost

Dark Explosion Wand Swift Healing Consecutive Use

Attack Speed Increase Wand Clay’s Salvation N/A Wand Time for Punishment Increased Effect Duration Wand Fountain of Life Increased Effect Duration

Mana Recovery Wand Cursed Nightmare N/A Longbow Nature’s Blessing N/A Longbow Deadly Marker N/A Longbow Purifying Touch Increased Attack Speed Longbow Flash Arrow Flash Wave Longbow Zephyr’s Nock Decreased Cooldown

Increased Damage

Passive skills

Weapon Skill Wand Devotion and Emptiness Wand Wraith’s Beckon Wand Vampiric Contract Wand Noble Revival Wand Saint’s Oath Wand Selfless Soul Longbow Earth’s Blessing Longbow Devoted Shield

Weapon Mastery

We recommend adding points to the Recovery and Damage tree lines for the Wand and putting points on the Check and Sniping tree lines for the Longbow. These will increase not only the damage you deal, but also your defense, Mana Regen, and will reduce cooldown times.

You automatically receive points to use in the Weapon Mastery tree as you use that weapon’s type, so in our case, the Wand and the Longbow. It will take some time to accumulate points at the start, but as you get more experience, you’ll get more Wapon Mastery points to spend.

You don’t need to follow an order of where you place the points, you can place them as you prefer and based on your playstyle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy