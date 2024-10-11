Image Credit: Bethesda
A player holding a wand in Throne and Liberty.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Best Healer build in Throne and Liberty

A build to heal and still deal damage to play solo. Here's the best Healer to build in Throne and Liberty.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 03:38 pm

Healers will constantly give support to the DPS and Tank players in your group but they also need to be able to take care of themselves. This build will depend on the mana to keep healing the party and still deal some damage while everyone still has their HP full.

Best Healer PvE build in Throne and Liberty

The skills menu in Throne and Liberty.
You still need to be able to play when solo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two builds you can go with for a Healer in Throne and Liberty: the build that uses a Staff or the build that uses the Longbow as the off-hand weapon. The Staff build will only focus on accumulating mana, while the Longbow can give support while also maximizing mana. Since the focus of the Healer is giving support to the party and healing, the Wand and Longbow is the best build.

A character build in Throne and Liberty consists of choosing the best main and off-hand weapons, how to distribute the stats, which skills to choose, what gear to use, and how to build your Weapon Mastery tree. The Healer will still need to deal some damage while alone, so we won’t focus only on the healing.

Stat Points priority

The most important stats for a Healer are Wisdom and Dexterity. As you level up, always prioritize these two skills while spending your Stat Points. Wisdom will increase your Max Mana, Mana Regeneration, and will improve Cooldowns, while Dexterity will increase the chances of a critical hit with the Longbow. Here’s how you should prioritize the Stats for a Healer:

  • Wisdom
  • Dexterity
  • Perception
  • Strength

Gear Stats

We could recommend specific equipment for your healer such as the Transcended One Set or the Ascended Guardian Set, but since you’ll need to farm a lot for them, you should know what traits to look for when equipping any armor and jewelry so you know what’s best for your Healer, even if it isn’t the best set you can get at the moment.

You should focus on armor and jewelry that have these Traits:

  • Max Mana
  • Mana Regen
  • Buff Duration
  • Debuff Duration
  • Max Health
  • Magic Evasion
  • Melee Evasion
  • Magic Endurance
  • Skill Damage Resistance

Skills

The Healer focuses on skills with individual or AoE healing abilities, but you’ll also have damage-dealing skills with curses for the Wand or with your Longbow. You’ll mostly use Swift Healing to restore other players’ HP because of its short cooldown time and will use Clay’s Salvation for AoE healing when things get difficult.

Zephyr’s Nock can deal a lot of damage with a short cooldown time, and Touch of Despair deals damage over time. You can even make a combo with Touch of Despair and Curse of Explosion to deal more area damage.

You won’t need to follow a specific rotation for the Healer because the healing will depend on whether your party is low on HP and there aren’t many buff effects that need to be maintained, so just pay attention if the enemy is dealing more damage than the party can handle and use attack skills when not healing.

Active skills

eaponSkillSpecialization
WandTouch of DespairEffect Duration
WandCurse ExplosionFocus Target
Additional Damage Boost
Dark Explosion
WandSwift HealingConsecutive Use
Attack Speed Increase
WandClay’s SalvationN/A
WandTime for PunishmentIncreased Effect Duration
WandFountain of LifeIncreased Effect Duration
Mana Recovery
WandCursed NightmareN/A
LongbowNature’s BlessingN/A
LongbowDeadly MarkerN/A
LongbowPurifying TouchIncreased Attack Speed
LongbowFlash ArrowFlash Wave
LongbowZephyr’s NockDecreased Cooldown
Increased Damage

Passive skills

WeaponSkill
WandDevotion and Emptiness
WandWraith’s Beckon
WandVampiric Contract
WandNoble Revival
WandSaint’s Oath
WandSelfless Soul
LongbowEarth’s Blessing
LongbowDevoted Shield

Weapon Mastery

We recommend adding points to the Recovery and Damage tree lines for the Wand and putting points on the Check and Sniping tree lines for the Longbow. These will increase not only the damage you deal, but also your defense, Mana Regen, and will reduce cooldown times.

You automatically receive points to use in the Weapon Mastery tree as you use that weapon’s type, so in our case, the Wand and the Longbow. It will take some time to accumulate points at the start, but as you get more experience, you’ll get more Wapon Mastery points to spend.

You don’t need to follow an order of where you place the points, you can place them as you prefer and based on your playstyle.

