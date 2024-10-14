Best Greatsword and Dagger build in Throne and Liberty

Greatsword and Dagger (aka Ravager) is a DPS build in Throne and Liberty that allows you to deal high burst damage while providing enough survivability to keep fighting up close. If you want a straightforward, high-impact build, look no further than Ravager.

Here’s the best Greatsword and Dagger PvE build in Throne and Liberty.

Best Ravager build in Throne and Liberty

This Greatsword and Dagger focuses on dealing high damage with Greatsword skills while backing it up with Thunderclouds from the Dagger. Thunderclouds are already a strong damage tool in other builds, but the Greatsword allows it to take the DPS numbers even higher.

Stat Points priority

Definitely needs more Hit Chance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Greatsword has a great passive that scales with Max Health, so stacking Health is mandatory to make the most out of this build. More Max Health also means more survivability, which you can’t have in a Crossbow and Dagger build.

Here are the stats you should spend Stat Points on in a list of priority:

Strength Dexterity Perception Wisdom

Strength increases your Max Health, allowing you to reap the benefits of the Vital Force passive. Dexterity and Perception come next as they increase Critical Hit Chance and Hit Chance, respectively. Wisdom isn’t that important, so invest in it only when you have spare Stat Points and can get it to the next tier (levels 30, 40, 50, 60, and 70).

Gear Stats

It all depends on the gear pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The stats you should prioritize for your gear are similar to what you want for most DPS builds. Hit Chance and Critical Hit Chance are necessary, alongside any Health increases to boost the passive. Defensive Evasion stats are also good to increase survivability.

Here are the stats and Traits you should look for on your gear:

Hit Chance Critical Hit Chance Strength Max Health Health Regen Stun Chance Melee Evasion Ranged Evasion Dexterity Perception

Skills

Passives are key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skills are the core of the build in Throne and Liberty, and you should know which ones to use and level up. Below, you can find core active and passive skills for this build and their specializations in the order of priority.

Active Skills

Weapon Skill Specialization Greatsword Death Blow Cooldown Reduction Greatsword Stunning Blow Hit Chance Increase

Effect Duration Increase Dagger Brutal Incision Thunderclouds Bombing Greatsword Valiant Brawl Cruel Smite Dagger Fatal Stigma Damage Increase Dagger Knife Throwing Lightning Throw

Additional Hit Dagger Cleaving Moonlight Consecutive Use

Attack Speed Increase Dagger Shadow Strike N/A Greatsword Da Vinci’s Courage Instant Healing Greatsword Devastating Smash Chance Increased Dagger Block Blade (Defense) N/A Greatsword Guillotine Blade AoE Damage

The specializations in this build are quite flexible. The only thing you have to keep on at all times are the Dagger specializations related to Thunderclouds. Those work very well together, and breaking them up will reduce your overall DPS.

Passive Skills

Weapon Skill Greatsword Vital Force Greatsword Robust Constitution Dagger Destructive Fang Greatsword Cold Warrior Dagger Assassin’s Inflicts Dagger Murderous Energy Dagger Wrathful Edge Greatsword Victor’s Morale

Vital Force is one of the most important passives in this build as it increases your Magic, Melee, and Critical Hit Chance based on Max Health. Cold Warrior also increases your Hit Chances against Stunned or Shocked enemies. Dagger’s passives mostly focus on increasing base damage and Thunderclouds damage.

Skill rotation

You can place your skills in the order of the rotation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your main gameplay loop is stunning the enemy with Stunning Blow, using Lightning Infusion to start applying Thunderclouds, using the rest of your skills to get 20 Thunderclouds stacks, and consuming them with Thunderclouds Bombing to deal additional damage. Fatal Stigma, Death Blow, and Guillotine Blade are three of the most damaging skills in your kit, so use them when you can.

DaVinci’s Courage is a skill you can use at the start of the rotation to buff your party’s attack speed or when you need healing. Devastating Smash and Shadow Strike are alternatives to Stunning Blow if the enemy doesn’t get stunned.

Here’s your main skill rotation when using Greatsword and Dagger:

Stunning Blow Lightning Infusion Fatal Stigma Cleaving Moonlight Death Blow Lightning Throw Guillotine Blade Cruel Smite Thunderclouds Bombing (when you have 20 stacks)

Weapon Mastery

It will take time to unlock them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Mastery effects are a great way to increase your base damage stats as long as you have Mastery Points. On the Greatsword, you want to invest in the Incapacitate and Face Off paths. You can get a few points into Charge for Max Health on the fifth node, but only if you have spare ones. On the Dagger, you want Poison and Assasination paths.

