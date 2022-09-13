10 Minecraft build ideas: Inspiration for what to build in Minecraft

The sandbox game Minecraft offers players a world of creativity that is limited only by their imagination. Those who regularly play Minecraft will likely find themselves in a building slump at one point or another because the overwhelming amount of possibilities that the game offers can make it difficult to know what to make.

Players who are in a building slump or lacking creative inspiration might stick to building simple houses.

But, Minecraft players who strive to go building beyond simple houses will find that the end result is much more interesting as there are so many options that players can choose from to truly create something special.

A Minecraft house doesn’t have to be a boring, simple wooden structure.

Furthermore, players can also make so many structures beyond just houses. Think expansive castles, adorable cottages, detailed animal farms, complex bases, and so much more.

Whether you’re unsure of what to build and seeking inspiration or simply want to appreciate just how creative the Minecraft community can be, here are some of the most creative and unique ideas for building in Minecraft.

Best Minecraft build ideas

1) Space

Take your Minecraft builds out of this world and be inspired by various space features such as moons, planets, stars, rockets, aliens, and anything else that comes to mind when you think of outer space.

One of the Minecraft community’s favorite elements to utilize in their builds is the moon, which players have used to make a wide variety of magical looking builds inspired by or centered around.

Creating a house inside of or on a moon has been a popular trend in the community recently and especially so since the Minecraft update that introduced colorful froglights.

While the pastel colors of the previous homes are nice, if you’re looking for a different color scheme, you can’t go wrong combining various types of wood with some kind of more colorful moon. The example below does a splendid job of utilizing a more varied color palette.

If magical moon homes aren’t your thing, try leaning into the more technical or supernatural side of space builds with structures like UFOs and rockets.

It can also be quite useful to make a structure that also helps the functionality of your Minecraft world, such as the following rocket. This player created an entire rocket to have a fun and helpful way to quickly reach the end portal.

If you’re looking for a real challenge, you may want to try creating some kind of build inspired by the galaxy, planets, and outer space like the following player did.

The realm of space offers Minecraft players a world of possibility due to its mystical features that allow for numerous unique interpretations.

2) Popular Culture

Be inspired by your favorite television show, movie, or book, and create something from popular culture. Try creating Hogwarts or Diagon Alley from Harry Potter, the Upside Down or Hawkins from Stranger Things, the Death Star or AT-ATs from Star Wars, and The Eye of Sauron or the Shire from The Lord of the Rings.

Even if you don’t want to create something directly from popular culture, it is still a great jumping-off point and will likely help you find inspiration regardless.

Maybe the Shire from The Lord of the Rings makes you want to create a stunning cottagecore-style village of your own, Hogwarts from Harry Potter inspires you to create an entirely new school of magic.

3) Famous locations and landmarks

Another great building idea, especially for players who prefer to recreate something that already exists, is to create a Minecraft project based on a famous location or landmark that exists somewhere in the world.

Try building the Statue of Liberty, the Colosseum, Stonehenge, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, Big Ben, the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, or any other monumental landmark that comes to mind.

Even if you don’t want to recreate a famous landmark, this too is another great place to draw inspiration from regardless. Viewing some of the world’s most impressive feats might help inspire you to create your own special landmarks in Minecraft.

4) Castles

You can simply never go wrong with creating a castle in Minecraft. It offers players a massive amount of possibility and creative freedom while also ensuring that the end result will be a grand spectacle.

You can choose to go for a classic broody, dark color scheme or instead go all out with color and create something fantastical. It can also be a great choice to build your castle mostly in a muted color scheme and add one central pop of color, just like the bright green contrasted with greys and tans on the castle below.

5) Character recreations

If you’re looking for a more cartoony and character-based project, you may want to try crafting either stunning artwork or a full-blown statue out of your favorite characters.

The character your choose to create can be anyone from anything such as your favorite Marvel superhero, a Disney creature, or a giant Among Us figure.

You can also take this idea even further and opt for a more 3D-scale style that allows you to try to build a home or hangout space out of the character you choose to create. One great example of this idea is a fan who created an epic crossover between Pokémon and Minecraft with a Psyduck-themed island that has a unique steampunk interior.

Another fun idea could be something like creating an Among Us character model and then constructing one of the game’s signature maps inside. Character recreations are a great option for combing multiple means of Minecraft creativity and helping to hone building skills like color shading and texture.

6) Aquariums and Zoos

One of the best features of Minecraft is the many adorable creatures that players can befriend and admire across the various biomes. Thus, building an entire structure centered around the cute creatures will result in something incredible.

Fill a stunning glass aquarium to the brim with colorful fish, exciting axolotls, and luminous glow squid. If you decide to make a truly grand aquarium, you may even be able to fit in some dolphins and sea turtles.

If aquatic animals aren’t your thing or if you want the best of both worlds, you might want to try either building a zoo instead or building both in a nearby vicinity for one epic zoo that showcases all of Minecraft’s animal mobs. You can even choose to expand to creatures from the Nether like Hoglins and Striders for the ultimate Minecraft zoo experience.

7) Board games

Recreate your favorite board game in Minecraft or choose to design an entirely new one. Not only will this result in a rather unique build, but it will also give you the opportunity to try out the board game with some of your Minecraft friends as long as you make it in a way where it is playable.

You can easily create a fun game of chess or checkers or you can try to go for something more complex like Candyland or Monopoly. Whatever you choose to do, building a board game is sure to present a rather unique building challenge with rewarding results.

8) City

If you’re looking for a very challenging and in-depth build project, perhaps creating an entire city is the build idea for you. Create a stadium, towering skyscrapers, intricate bridges, special theme parks, every kind of shop you can think of, complex streets, and tons of housing to truly bring your city to life.

What’s nice about working on such an expansive project is that it will give you something to continuously add to and expand upon for as long as you wish to do so. You can also choose to go for some kind of classic city or instead choose a special theme such as making a super futuristic city.

Alternatively, you can also choose to do something really creative and out there such as designing an entire city around a Minecraft mob as the following creator did.

9) Boats and Ships

Embark on a journey out to sea by creating your very own boat or ship. This can be quite a challenging feat, but is great for any player looking for something new and different to create.

If you aren’t sure where to start, it can be a fun idea to try utilizing different Minecraft biomes to inspire different kinds of vessels. Maybe a jungle-inspired ship crashed ashore and is overgrown with bamboo and vines, a sturdy wood ship is frozen and encased with ice in a snow biome, or a Nether ship floats along the lava as is pictured below.

10) Complex Nether portals

Any regular Minecraft player is likely familiar with the requirements of creating a Nether portal and probably doesn’t usually stray from the four-by-five design. However, players seeking a unique building challenge may want to try creating a complex, intricate version of the Nether portal.

What is extra cool about building a complex Nether portal is that it is still entirely functional while looking much for impressive and formidable than your average Nether portal.

Building in Minecraft can seem like a complex feat, but as long as you keep at it, your building skills are sure to continuously improve and the end result is sure to be something that you’re proud of.