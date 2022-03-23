How to make a castle in Minecraft

It's time to build the castle of your dreams one block at a time.

Minecraft offers endless possibilities and creativity where players’ only limit is their imagination. One of the coolest structures players often pour their creativity into making in Minecraft are castles.

Castles are massive feats that require a lot of patience and planning to execute them well. If you aren’t sure where to start, here is a complete breakdown of how to go about making your very own castle in Minecraft.

Choose your theme

Screengrab via Mojang

Minecraft’s endless options for creativity mean that the theme and appearance of your castle are entirely up to you. Choosing your theme before you build is essential because every step of the castle creating process will rely entirely on your chosen theme.

Whether you go for a classic stone castle, impenetrable obsidian fortress, a spooky gothic castle, a floating castle in the sky, a fantastical underwater palace, or recreate a famous castle from a movie like Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings, you simply can’t go wrong and your creation is sure to be impressive.

Choose your location

Screengrab via Mojang

This goes right alongside choosing your theme and can make or break your creation. A good location can create the perfect ambiance while a bad one can leave your stunning creation looking lost and out of place.

Locations like impressive mountains, colorful coral reefs, dark forests with mushrooms, lush jungles, sprawling deserts, the fiery Nether region, haphazardous cliffsides, and the End are examples of a few of the many areas ideal for building your castle.

Gather and prepare your resources

Screengrab via Mojang

There is a wide variety of different kinds of blocks that can be found, created, and smelted in Minecraft. Try mixing and matching all kinds of blocks to truly make your castle interesting and unique.

Thinking ahead about what resources you want for your castle is important so you can gather and start prepping them as soon as possible. Most castle-building resources require a lot of time and effort to gather and create.

Many blocks in Minecraft can be smelted to change their appearance. This is helpful for building any kind of castle because it massively expands your block possibilities. If you plan on smelting blocks, remember that this takes quite some time. Utilizing multiple furnaces to spread out the blocks you want to smelt can be very helpful in this situation.

While gathering your resources ahead of time is usually the best way to go, building a castle in survival mode can also be a fun continuous process if you slowly add to your castle over time as you gain access to new areas and better resources.

Start building the foundation

Screengrab via Mojang

If you are building your castle in survival mode, be sure to have a temporary base set up elsewhere since constructing your castle will take some time and it likely won’t be liveable or safe until it is complete. Once you are ready to go with all your materials you can finally start placing down your castle’s foundation.

Building your castle will take a long time since castles are large and complex structures. Remember to take it one block at a time and that castles are a large-scale project that requires time and patience.

Focus on the general, basic structure of your castle before you move on to the smaller aspects. Perfecting your castle will likely require a lot of placing and breaking so adding any smaller details or features at this point will only create more work for you.

Add unique features and details

Screengrab via Mojang

After solidifying the foundation of your castle, start to brainstorm unique features and details you can add to make it more complex. Make sure you don’t want to change the shape or foundation of the castle in any way before you start adding on details as having to take them down will be tedious and potentially result in wasted resources.

Fortified walls, extravagant decorations, moats, magical features, formidable watchtowers, secret rooms, complex patterns, rustic ponds, spiraling staircases, greenery, and bridges are examples of features that can enhance the look and feel of your castle.

Drawing inspiration from castles in popular movies, television, video games, and books can also be helpful for creating your own unique castle. Looking at what kinds of features make other castles unique and then coming up with your own ideas inspired by them will allow you to create something incredible.

Admire your work

Screengrab via Mojang

After pouring days, weeks, or months into creating your perfect castle step back and admire all of the hard work that you have done. Regardless of whether your creation was done in creative or survival mode, building a castle is an impressive feat and one to be proud of.