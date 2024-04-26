The Raiders are on their way, and you have no idea how to get everything you need to gear up your people. It can get stressful, so here’s how to get military equipment in Manor Lords to make sure you’re ready for anything.

Ways to get military equipment in Manor Lords

Craft military equipment in Burgage Plots

More complicated than you might think. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a military unit to function in Manor Lords, you need people, weapons, and shields. While the people are self-explanatory, weapons and shields are much harder to come by. The first way to get military equipment in Manor Lords is by crafting it in the Blacksmith’s Workshop (weapons), Bowyer’s Workshop (bows), or Joiner’s Workshop (shields) extensions for Burgage Plots.

To unlock these extensions, you need to first ensure your Burgage Plot has an extension slot. It looks like a gear icon with a hammer when clicking on the building. If you don’t have one, you need to build a new Burgage Plot big enough to have an extension. All workshops unlock at Burgage Plot level two, which means you have to meet the house’s requirements to level the building up.

Tip: You can also craft Helmets and Armor from the Armorer’s Workshop extension, but those aren’t necessary for a unit to fight.

Select the house and build the extension. The extensions cost a few Planks and some Regional Wealth, but nothing too scary. Building a workshop will turn the family into Artisans who can’t be assigned to any other job. Once the construction is complete, you can choose the production focus in the General tab of the building.

Here are all the materials you need to craft military equipment from all three workshops:

Name Extension Resources required Sidearms Blacksmith Two Iron Slabs Spears Blacksmith One Iron Slab

One Plank Polearms Blacksmith One Iron Slab

One Plank Small Shield Joiner’s Workshop One Plank Large Shield Joiner’s Workshop Two Planks Warbow Bowyer’s Workshop Unknown

Import military equipment using a Trading Post

The Trade Route prices are a scam. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t have enough time or interest in crafting the equipment yourself, you can always import it using a Trading Post. Here’s how to do it:

Build a Trading Post. Assign a family to the Trading Post. Select the Trading Post and find the desired item. Select Establish Trade Route if needed. Set the trade rule to Import. Enter the desired Surplus.

Remember to set the trade rule back to No Trade after you bought enough equipment. Because you set the number for Surplus, not the total amount, people will trade until you have the set number of leftover items, and if you have the military unit already created, the bought items will immediately be used by them, allowing traders to buy more.

Tip: If you are not in a rush, you can set the Surplus amount to one. It will take much longer because people will buy the item one unit at a time, but you don’t have to closely monitor the Trading Post in fear of accidentally buying more than you need.

I highly recommend you unlock the Trade Logistics before importing the military equipment because every item requires a Trade Route, and a single Route can cost around 150 Regional Wealth. The Trade Logistics, however, will lower that price down to a measly 25 Regional Wealth.

