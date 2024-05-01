Multiple stalls in Marketplace through Manor Lords
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Manor Lords

Can you play Manor Lords on Mac? Answered

Become a Medieval Lord.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: May 1, 2024

Manor Lords puts you on a royal throne and lets you grow your settlement into a majestic kingdom, going through different seasons, managing intricacies of farming, armies to fight against bandit attacks, and even expanding the reign to take over other regions.

The game crossed a million sales on its release day, and the numbers are still rising, so it’s no surprise that players on all platforms are interested in it. But can you run it on your Mac?

Is Manor Lords Available on Mac?

Man in cloak standing in front of market stalls.
Marketplaces in Manor Lords play a key role in supplying goods to houses.

Unfortunately, Manor Lords is not natively available on Mac. Currently, the game is available through Steam and Epic Games Store, but only on Windows. The developer has confirmed they are working with Hooded Horse to get a version out on Xbox soon, but they haven’t noted anything about a macOS version.

Don’t worry, though, as there are other ways to play Manor Lords on your Mac.

What are the alternative ways to play Manor Lords on Mac?

Church and Marketplace in Manor Lords in the third person view
Churches in Manor Lords increase your faith and keep people happy.

There are two ways to play Manor Lords on Mac at the time of writing:

  1. Windows Emulator: Software like Whiskey, Crossover, and Wine could technically bring Windows to your Mac. You can run your games here once you set up your Steam account. However, running the emulator might cause frequent crashes, so it might be unpleasant if your Mac graphics cannot handle and run the game smoothly as a Windows PC does.
  2. Cloud Gaming: Cloud gaming services like GeForce Now give you the power of the highest graphics cards in the market and allow you to access your Steam Library even from non-Windows devices, which can be used to play Manor Lords

After the game’s explosive launch in early access, the developer should be working to expand to other platforms slowly. Still, no information is available on a native Mac version, and it seems unlikely at the moment.

Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com