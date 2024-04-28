Knights fighting with different melee weapons and shields in a misty grey battlefield in Manor Lords.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Manor Lords

Manor Lords sells over a million copies on day 1, peaks at 170k concurrents

A prosperous manor.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 09:13 am

Medieval RTS Manor Lords has been one of the most highly anticipated titles on Steam in recent months. Following the game’s launch, the publisher has now confirmed that it is seeing a lot of success, crossing the seven-digit mark by April 28.

On its X account, publisher Hooded Horse announced that Manor Lords has already sold over a million copies. This is especially impressive because the only game launched on Friday, April 26, just a day before this announcement. According to the post, Manor Lords has also achieved a peak concurrent record of over 170,082, with 155,101 players playing the title at the time of writing. The post also claims that this is the highest-ever concurrent player peak “for a city builder (or for other different genres like GSG/4x/colony sim).” 

Church and Marketplace in Manor Lords in the third person view
Manor Lords combines RTS and city-building elements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Manor Lords is only in Early Access right now, and it has become one of the most successful titles that was recently released in this category. The title reportedly surpassed 3 million wishlists on Steam the week before it launched and 2.5 million wishlists as of January. Now, it’s pushed its way into the top ten of Steam.

In a recent Steam post announcing the game’s early access launch, Hooded Horse chief executive Tim Bender thanked players for supporting the game over the years. He also confirmed that the publisher will “run those 25% discounts often and give you plenty of opportunities to get the game later as well.”

Manor Lords is currently only available on PC. It launched with a 25% discount on Steam and is currently priced at $29.99. According to developer Slavic Magic, the game is planned to remain in early access for a year. An Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One version is also currently in development.

related content
Read Article How to increase Influence fast in Manor Lords
Church and Marketplace in Manor Lords in the third person view
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to increase Influence fast in Manor Lords
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Manor Lords publisher advises players to hold off purchase ‘if money is tight,’ promises frequent discounts
A village in Manor Lords in a wide valley.
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
Manor Lords publisher advises players to hold off purchase ‘if money is tight,’ promises frequent discounts
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Shoes in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Hides at Tanner
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to make Shoes in Manor Lords
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 27, 2024
Author
Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.