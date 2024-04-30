Best Manor Lords mods, listed

Manor Lords just released into early access, and players have already been hard at work creating mods for the game. We’ve compiled a list of seven recently created mods for Manor Lords that are sure to improve your experience.

Seven of the best Manor Lords mods

7. Halo Coat of Arms designs by NotWatto

Sci-fi meets medieval. Image via Bungie, Slavic Magic and NotWatto on Nexus Mods

Modders have created lots of Coat of Arms designs for you to use in Manor Lords. Several designs are already available, including these cool Halo-themed designs by Nexus Mods user NotWatto.

You can choose the UNSC Coat of Arms—which features the logo for the United Nations Space Command military organization from Halo—or the Covenant Coat of Arms, which features the logo of the Covenant Faction. These designs are musts for Halo fans who want to add a bit of science fiction flair to Manor Lords.

6. Fallout Coat of Arms designs by NotWatto

War never changes. Image via Bethesda Game Studios, Slavic Magic, and NotWatto on Nexus Mods

Along with the Halo designs, NotWatto also created two Coat of Arms designs for fans of the post-apocalyptic game series Fallout.

One features the iconic Vault Boy giving his infamous thumbs-up, and one feautres the logo of the Brotherhood of Steel faction. With the recent success of the Fallout television show bringing more players to the Fallout series, this design will surely appeal to a wide range of Manor Lords players.

5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance Coat of Arms designs by Vladivsk

The ultimate medieval crossover. Image via Warhorse Studios, Slavic Magic, and Vladivsk on Nexus Mods

Next up is a set of three Coat of Arms designs based on Kingdom Come: Deliverance. All three were created by Vladivsk on Nexus Mods, and they each feature a design inspired by characters from Deliverance.

The first is the House of Leipa Coat of Arms mod, inspired by Sir Hans Capon and Sir Hanush of Leipa from Deliverance. The House of Kobyla of Dvorce mod is inspired by Sir Radzig Kobyla, and the House of Talmberka Coat of Arms mod is inspired by Sir Divish of Talmberg.

These mods are particularly well-suited to Manor Lords because Deliverance shares the same medieval setting as Manor Lords. All three are a must for fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

4. Game of Thrones Coat of Arms designs by NiickBuzz

Bringing the Game of Thrones universe to Manor Lords. Image via George R. R. Martin, Slavic Magic, and NiickBuzz on Nexus Mods

Fans of the fantasy book series and the television adaptation of Game of Thrones should download this Game of Thrones Coat of Arms mod for Manor Lords.

Created by NiickBuzz and posted to Nexus Mods, this mod features all the Coat of Arms designs from the Game of Thrones TV show. Each noble house has a crest that displayed on their Coat of Arms, so with this mod, you can show your allegiance to your favorite GoT family in the Manor Lords world.

Whether you’re a Stark, a Lannister, a Targaryen, or one of the many other houses, this mod will let you show off your allegiance with pride.

3. Performance Fix by ZhedekOFC

Performance issues are aplenty in Manor Lords, but this mod seeks to remedy that. Image via SlavicMagic and ZhedekOFC on Nexus Mods

The net few mods will help fix performance issues in Manor Lords. First up is a mod from Zhedek on Nexus Mods that’s essential for optimization. The Performance Fix mod includes various features to help Manor Lords run better, like optimized memory management, better GPU and CPU utilization, and improved loading times and loading efficiency.

It also includes various visual modifications, like removing motion blur, fog, and bloom. There’s a lot to love about this performance-improving mod, so be sure to check it out if you feel your Manor Lords experience could be smoother.

2. DLSS Fix by Psychonaux

Manor Lords was created in Unreal Engine version 4.27.2, but the game uses DLSS 3.7, which isn’t supported in an official capacity by Unreal Engine. This causes performance issues for many players, but the DLSS Fix mod by Psychonaux aims to fix them.

This mod could improve compatibility and stability by downgrading Manor Lords to DLSS 3.6. Not only can this increase performance, but it can also help to reduce visual issues and glitches. This mod offers a trade-off by replacing features you might find in DLSS 3.7 with a more reliable and stable option for the game engine.

1. Manor Lords SPF by xowny

Last but not least is Manor Lords SPF, which at the time of writing is the most popular Manor Lords mod available on Nexus mods. Manor Lords SPF, created by xowny, seeks to improve performance issues like stuttering problems. Players are encountering these issues regardless of hardware, making the problem particularly irritating and tricky to solve.

Manor Lords SPF offers various performance enhancements like improved efficiency for level loading and asset streaming (done by altering various streaming variables), GPU and CPU optimization (done by altering multi-core rendering and multi-threaded shader compilation), and quicker, more efficient loading speeds, achieved by allowing assets to load in the background to eliminate gameplay pauses and reduce loading times.

This mod’s wide range of features can optimize and streamline your Manor Lords gameplay, making it one of the best performance mods out there, though it’s fairly similar to the other two performance fix mods we mentioned. There are a few differences, though, so be sure to read the descriptions of each mod carefully so you can pick the one that suits you best.

