How to change the Trade Rule in Manor Lords

Trading is an essential part of Manor Lords. It’s the best way to develop new areas or improve existing ones, and changing the Trade Rule allows you to streamline the trading process in the game.

While the Pack Station will get you started in the simplest form of trading in Manor Lords, Trading Posts and the Livestock Trading Posts will take everything to the next level. Once you build those, you’ll need to start considering what you’re producing to control your imports and exports.

How do you change the Trade Rule in Manor Lords?

To change the Trade Rule in Manor Lords, you need to build a Trading Post or a Livestock Trading Post. Once you have the buildings ready to go, click on them and navigate to the Trade tab. On this tab, you’ll see all the resources you have access to and the Trade Rule for each item will be on the very left.

When you click on the Trade Rule, a drop-down menu will appear and you’ll get to choose from one of the available Trading Rules.

What are Trade Rules in Manor Lords?

Trade Rules decide how you interact with each item during trading in Manor Lords. There are four Trade Rules in total:

Never Trade — This option makes an item ineligible for trading.

— This option makes an item ineligible for trading. Import — When you choose this option for an item, you start importing it to your down.

— When you choose this option for an item, you start importing it to your down. Export — When this option is selected, you start exporting a chosen item.

— When this option is selected, you start exporting a chosen item. Full Trade — This option automates the trading process. Depending on your Desired Surplus values, you’ll start Importing or Exporting to reach those levels.

In the early game, you can export Eggs and other simple goods since they’re easy to produce. If you don’t know what you should export, you can check your warehouse and sell extra materials for Regional Wealth by exporting them.

For Major Trades, you’ll need to establish Trade Routes. This will allow traveling merchants to reach your town and spice up your trading game. Players who’d like to excel at trading can prioritize the best development branches and learn upgrades like Trade Logistics and Better Deals.

