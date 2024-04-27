How to upgrade Burgage Plot homes in Manor Lords

Increasing the level of a Burgage Plot or home in Manor Lords is tricky, but there is a method to the madness. The city builder Manor Lords is packed with gameplay mechanics built around survival, war, and growth.

Recommended Videos

Providing Burgage Plots for you villagers to live taps into survival while leveling the homes up is all about growth, but not necessarily population growth. Growing a village into a full-grown town in Manor Lords is about balance and duplication.

What’s needed to level up Manor Lords Burgage Plot homes?

Placement of homes to Marketplace can matter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Constructing a Burgage Plot in Manor Lords is like any other building. You can click on the space to open a popup with multiple tabs and options. To level up a Burgage Plot home all the diamonds under Requirments must be shaded in.

Completing this task for a level one to level two Burage home isn’t too difficult, but getting to level three is much harder.

How to upgrade Burgage Plot from level one to two

Most of the level one Burgage Plot upgrade requirements in Manor Lords are needed for basic survival and efficiency, like constructing a Water Well near homes so villagers don’t have to travel halfway across the region for a basic good. Constructing a Church meets a level but should be last on the list as Food and Fuel are more important.

A Fuel stall is created by permanently leaving a Family assigned to it, with a Marketplace area already constructed. Your first Manor Lords Food Stall can be from a Family assigned to the Hunting Camp, Communal Oven, Berry Forager, or Family workers at the Granary. Remember to keep the Family at that building as moving them will prevent a stall from opening.

Balancing this is important as you can quickly deplete your labor force, or withhold necessary goods villagers need to survive. The last item is clothing, which can come from the Tanner, Tailor’s Shop, or Weaver Workshop. A Tanner is always a solid first option, even with minimal animals to hunt as Goats can provide Hides for the workers too.

How to upgrade Burgage Plot from level two to three

Artisan Families work from home, ahead of their time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leveling up a level two home to three in Manor Lords is where things get tricky. The Requirements listed on the Burgage Plot popup menu have additional slots added to areas like Church, Food, Fuel, and Clothing. Common sense tricks you into thinking these need to come from different items but that’s not the case. Fulfilling the Requirements happens when another stall is opened in the Marketplace or a building like a Church is upgraded.

Food, for example, can come from a variety of sources like backyard Chicken Coups and Carrot fields to Ember (Wheat) bread and meat from hunting. To create more stalls in the Marketplace there needs to be a Family permanently working at a job. A Granary Storage shed can turn into a stall by leaving a Family there while having enough Food stocked in it so that a stall can exist. But if the Food in the Granary runs out, the once-shaded diamond saying the requirement was met will become unshaded.

Another trick to getting multiple stalls at the Marketplace is to construct a second building closer to the homes and Marketplace. Or you can double up on Families at a place like a Hunting Camp that is flush with animals, creating a second stall in the process. Adding a second Family to the Woodcutter’s Lodge is a great way to add a second Fuel stall, especially if you don’t need or want to use a Development point on crafting Charcoal.

Upgrading the Church fulfills the second diamond Requirement and the Tavern supply is met by having drinks available at the Tavern. Barley isn’t easy to grow in Manor Lords unless you high-rolled a luscious region, forcing you to Import it. For a Tavern diamond Requirement to stay shaded, drinks need to be flowing, which means you’ll need a Malthouse, a Burgage Plot level two home with a Brewery Artisan, and a family working the Tavern.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more