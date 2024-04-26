How to get and breed Sheep in Manor Lords

Sheep are the only animals you can technically raise in Manor Lords, and breeding them will provide essential resources to your villagers and town while increasing Farming yields.

A key mechanic within Manor Lords is establishing a variety of clothing to upgrade Burgage Plots. Sheep play a major role in the production of clothing, and the animals provide value through fertilization of your Farming Fields set to Fallow. Getting Sheep isn’t cheap and I don’t recommend raising them until all essential needs within your village are met. Sheep are also not a variety of food in Manor Lords, so don’t get ahead of yourself thinking it will help feed villagers in times of need.

How to buy Sheep in Manor Lords

Sheep need a Sheep Farm and a fence or they are gone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Sheep in Manor Lords is to buy them. Purchasing Sheep is accomplished by constructing a Livestock Trading Post along King’s Road (an already established road that leaves the region). Once the building is ready, you will need to permanently assign a family to the Livestock Trading post pulling labor from your overall pool. Go to the Trade tab, select the maximum number of Sheep you want, and wait for a trader to bring one. The total cost of one Sheep is 30 Regional Wealth.

How to raise Sheep in Manor Lords

Once a Livestock Trading Post has been set up, construct a fenced-in Pasture for the Sheep. Without a Pasture that has a fence, the Sheep will wander off. Regular villagers in Manor Lords are not programmed to stop the Sheep, as they’ll walk right on by them and disappear into another region. Herding Sheep takes place throughout the year except during the winter months. As long as you have a Pasture, you can unassign a Family from the Sheep Farm. Much like a Farmhouse, a Sheep Farm is needed to extract any value from your Sheep.

Using Sheep to Increase Fertile Farming in Manor Lords

Using Sheep to increase the fertility of Farming land is one of the best features in Manor Lords, especially if your Emmer Fertility is trash. But Sheep need a fence or they wander off. The only way to keep Sheep on the Farming land is to use a Development Point to unlock Fertilization. You can then click on each Farming field to construct a fence. When the fences are up and a field is set to Fallow, the Sheepherder from the Sheep Farm will move the Sheep to the Fallow land once you destroy the Pasture.

Using Sheep for Clothing in Manor Lords

Use Sheep to increase Clothing variety at the Marketplace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sheepherders at the Sheep Farm will collect Wool from Sheep that are grazing, whether in a Pasture or a fenced-in Farming field. That Wool is then sent to the Weaver Workshop where Wool is crafted into Yarn. The Weaver Workshop family will establish a stall in the Marketplace to sell clothing and supply Tailor Artisans with Yarn to craft Cloaks. Be aware that Wool in Manor Lords doesn’t craft into Linen, as Flax is needed to make Linen—but both are crafted at the Weaver Workshop.

