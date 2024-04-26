How to gain and earn Regional Wealth in Manor Lords

Money is a core mechanic in Manor Lords through Regional Wealth, providing a better life for your Families while earning you Treasury funds.

Survival is a key component of Manor Lords but so is earning an income through Regional Wealth and Taxes. Earning money for your Region takes time, planning, and patience. Once the Region and its people have established necessities like fuel, food, housing, and the buildings needed to produce goods—you can start working towards establishing Regional Wealth.

What is Regional Wealth in Manor Lords?

Building up Regional Wealth provides security for your Region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regional Wealth is the total money owned by villagers in your Region. It is accrued through the exportation of goods established through Trade Routes.

Not everything goes to the coffers The Marketplace in your town doesn’t contribute toward Regional Wealth, as it provides the necessities families need to survive and thrive.

Why is Regional Wealth and money important in Manor Lords?

Regional Wealth is important for two main reasons: You need money to Import goods that your Region can’t provide and the money can get converted into Treasury funds through Taxes. Goods like Herbs heal the sick but aren’t available from regional resources, requiring you to Import Herbs to keep your Families healthy and working. Treasury funds through Taxes are used to hire Retinue and Mercenaries if needed. The Treasury also funds settling a new Region, whether you use your own Army or Mercenaries.

How to Increase Regional Wealth in Manor Lords

Only establish a Trade Route for a consistent good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After increasing your Approval rating to over 50 percent and establishing the necessities needed for survival, I recommend constructing a Trading Post. This will require a permanently assigned Family, pulling from your total pool. I then recommend establishing a Trade Route for your most valuable resource(s), Exporting those goods to earn Regional Wealth while also using the money to purchase Imported Herbs. Be aware, however, establishing Trade Routes costs money. When you start a Trading Post you’ll need to rely on people walking through your Region via a King’s Road. Trade Routes can cost less by using a Development Point to unlock Trade Logistics, capping the cost of Trade Routes at 25 Regional Wealth.

Over the years, you’ll establish an inventory of goods and resources, allowing you to Export more if you want to increase Regional Wealth. My Region had an abundance of Iron, allowing me to Export some while keeping surplus levels where I wanted them.

I also Exported other goods like Leather, but not until I had enough surplus for the Marketplace and the Tanner Families. Taking over other Regions also increases Manor Lords Regional Wealth, allowing you to Export even more goods.

How Taxes work in Manor Lords

Tax your people wisely or lose the Approval needed to grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Ruler in Manor Lords, you can use Regional Wealth to build up the Treasury through various Tax Policies. Most Taxes will decrease your Approval rating, although Tithe for the Church won’t decrease Approval.

Taxes range from Land and Trade to War and Citizen Taxes. You may also increase Taxes based on the overall Regional Wealth your town has accumulated in Manor Lords.

