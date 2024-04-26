How do Marketplaces work in Manor Lords? Answered

Distribution is a key mechanic within Manor Lords, requiring you to build a Marketplace for villagers so they can survive.

Living the life of a medieval lord isn’t easy in Manor Lords, especially when your townspeople are demanding a variety of goods. The main essentials the people will need during the early stages of the city builder are food and fuel. Food comes from Farming, Hunting, and Foraging, while fuel is through Firewood. But distributing these goods to the people is difficult once you expand your town and increase population, which is why a Marketplace is necessary in Manor Lords.

How to build a Marketplace in Manor Lords

Be prepared to lose labor through Marketplace stalls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Constructing a Marketplace in Manor Lords is found under the Residential tab of the Construction icon. During the early stages of the city builder, you’ll only have one to three stalls. But as your village grows into a town or full-grown city, it could potentially house up to 20 Marketplace stalls. To ensure your Marketplace is set up for the future, I recommend constructing it near Burgage plots and industries like Farming, Foraging, and Woodcutters Lodge. It’s also wise to create a plot that can house up to at least 15 to 20 stalls so a second Marketplace isn’t needed later.

How do you assign Families to a Marketplace stall in Manor Lords?

Once the Marketplace is constructed in Manor Lords, early jobs assigned to Families through the Woodcutters Lodge and Hunting Camp will become permanent jobs with that Family opening up a stall within the Marketplace. If you reassign the Family with a stall, they’ll leave it and the stall becomes an empty plot within your Marketplace. To ensure you’re balancing Families properly, I would hold off on building a Marketplace until the population supports having permanent workers.

Can a Marketplace have multiple stalls of the same goods in Manor Lords?

As you progress through Manor Lords, it’s required that the Marketplace have several stalls of the same goods, specifically clothing and food. To fulfill these obligations, you’ll need permanent Families at different food production sources, like assigning a Family to the Granary, Farmhouse, Hunting Lodge, Forager Hut, and Communal Oven.

How to add stalls to Marketplace in Manor Lords

Adding stalls in a Marketplace through Manor Lords requires a Family working a permanent job. This means don’t move that Family off the job and make sure they’re always productively crafting or working, even during off-season times like winter. If you want more Manor Lords food stalls, construct another Granary and assign a Family, especially if you’re taking advantage of increasing your food through Chicken Coups and Carrot Fields in the backyards of Burgage Plots.

