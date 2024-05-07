Manor Lords roadmap: All upcoming updates, tweaks, and features

A solo developer and numerous contractors brought Manor Lords to life, and fans now wonder about the game’s roadmap. With Manor Lords Early Access becoming an instant hit amongst strategy fans, it’s natural for players to think about what lies ahead.

Manor Lords delivers an exceptional experience, giving the impression that a triple-A studio could have developed it—but it was the work of an indie developer, Slavic Magic. What sets Slavic Magic apart from its competitors is that the developer prefers progressing at his own pace. This means there’s no official roadmap with strict timelines for Manor Lords, but there are a few aspects the developers are looking to add to the game, making them the closest thing to a Manor Lords roadmap.

All possible future Manor Lords content

More’s on the way, my lord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, Manor Lords “roadmap” includes the following features the developers plan on adding to the game in the coming months:

Fixing bugs related to homeless settlers, which caused them to become unable to move to Burgage Plots.

Balancing Archers’ damage.

Adjustments and tune-downs to the trade oversupply mechanics to make them less harsh.

Slow down AI’s rate of claiming regions and territories.

Improve the storage and efficiency of Sawpits.

More refined factions and cultural systems.

Naval battles and cavalry.

More village mechanics, including walls, fortifications, and guns.

Variety in late-game economics

New map types

Sieges and castles

AI cities

While not set in stone, these features represent the developer’s current areas of interest. They offer a promising look into the future of Manor Lords as it continues to evolve through its Early Access stage, leading to a full release. For the latest developments, I’d recommend following Manor Lords on X (formerly Twitter) since the developer often shares the latest news surrounding the game there.

