How to get and use a Sawpit in Manor Lords

Let's saw through the nonsense and get to it.
Published: Apr 29, 2024 04:18 am

A Sawpit can add a lot of value and benefits to your village in Manor Lords, so let’s learn how to install one and find workarounds to it not working.

The trials and tribulations of Manor Lords‘ battles are enough to contend with. On top of this, operating, maintaining, and upgrading your village is a big aspect to keep an eye on. You can do this with a Sawpit to get Logs, for instance.

But many things in Manor Lords can go wrong in the blink of an eye. This is why we need to know how to put out fires in the village, how to fix the homelessness debuff, and how Sawpits work as they are crucial for growth.

How to make a Sawpit in Manor Lords

sawpit construction in manor lords
Have the materials ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Sawpit in Manor Lords, access the Gathering tab in the Construction menu and build a Sawpit using Timber.

Here’s a quick, in-depth guide on how to make a Sawpit:

  1. Start a game of Manor Lords and make progress in creating your village.
  2. Open up the Construction menu by pressing R on PC.
  3. Move across and click on the Gathering tab.
  4. Select a Sawpit to build and choose its location in the village.
  5. Do note: You need two Timber to build the Sawpit.

How to fix Sawpit not working in Manor Lords

If Sawpits aren’t working for you in Manor Lords, one consistent solution is to assign an Ox to the Sawpit—according to players—as they are key for moving around big materials. Also, make sure you have assigned jobs to villagers for the Sawpit.

To do this, hover over your Sawpit, click, go to the “Advanced” options, and you can assign livestock to the Sawpit—giving your Ox a happy home to work.

As long as you have both of these solutions in place, your Sawpit should produce a healthy supply of resources, and your Ox is there to gather those materials and keep the production line moving smoothly.

