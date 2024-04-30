Herbs might look like an insignificant resource in Manor Lords, but not having enough might negatively affect your town’s production. Here’s how to get Herbs in Manor Lords and what they are for.

Ways to get Herbs in Manor Lords

Upgrade the Forager Hut

No development branches are required. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Herbs in Manor Lords, build and upgrade the Forager Hut. Build the Forger Hut near the Berry deposit, so it can collect Berries, then click on it and select Add a Herb Garden. The Herb Garden costs 25 Regional Wealth and two Planks. It acts similar to the Burgage Plot extensions but for the Forager Hut.

After upgrading the building, the families assigned to the Forager Hut can now gather Herbs and distribute them to the rest of the people. The Herbs are stored in the Pantry of the Forager Hut and the Granary, so make sure there’s enough space there. Otherwise, the production will halt.

Trade

Easy but pricey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to produce Herbs yourself, there’s always an option to import them via the Trading Post. Open the Trade menu in the Trading Post, set the Trade Rule for Herbs to Import, and enter the desired surplus. I recommend having at least 40-50 Herbs in storage and then buying more if needed.

What are Herbs used for in Manor Lords?

Herbs in Manor Lords are used to treat sickness and disease. You might’ve never noticed, but your people can get sick from time to time, forcing them to go back home and rest until they are healthy.

Technically, you don’t need Herbs to keep the population healthy. As I mentioned, sick townsfolk will simply lie in beds until they’re ready to go back to work, but having Herbs greatly accelerates their recovery.

Another thing you can do to prevent disease from spreading is to have a wide variety of Food supplied in the Marketplace. You don’t need a lot, I usually have a stockpile of Berries, as the main source of food, and occasional Meat, Bread, and Eggs, which is more than enough to keep the town safe from sickness.

