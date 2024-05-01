How to fix a lack of entertainment in Manor Lords

People get bored after spending months in the fields. Lack of entertainment is one of the issues in Manor Lords you might encounter later in the game, and since there aren’t many entertainment options available, here’s how you can fix it.

Lack of entertainment in Manor Lords, explained

No entertainment, only taxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The lack of entertainment is a negative Approval status in Manor Lords. It can appear in your Approval overview and significantly lower your Approval percentage depending on your town’s size.

The lack of entertainment appears when your level three Burgage Plots can’t access a Tavern with Ale. This only affects level three Burgage Plots, as those are the only buildings in the game that need a steady supply of a specific resource, or the Approval will fall.

Press Tab or select a level three Burgage Plot to see its current Ale supply. If the Ale is marked with red, this house isn’t getting enough Ale, creating the lack of entertainment status.

How to fix lack of entertainment status in Manor Lords

People need Ale to function. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fix the lack of entertainment status in Manor Lords, you must ensure there’s a Tavern in your region with a constant supply of Ale. If you previously made just a bit of Ale to fulfill the house’s requirements and level it up, you can’t do that anymore.

If you have enough Regional Wealth, you can import Ale through the Trading Post, but that’s not a very viable strategy when leveling up multiple houses. You can get away with buying Ale for three or four maxed-out Burgage Plots, but for more, I recommend you invest time and resources into building and maintaining multiple Fields to grow Barley (and other crops) and then turn it into Ale yourself.

It takes quite a bit of time to establish a solid crop cycle because you have to consider soil’s fertility, as well as crop rotation to maximize the yearly yield, so try not to upgrade Burgage Plots to level three until you have enough Ale stocked up.

