How to maximize crop fertility in Manor Lords

There are many secrets to a bountiful harvest in Manor Lords. One of them is maximizing soil fertility to increase the yearly yield of crops. Here’s everything you need to know about fertility in Manor Lords and how to make the most out of your land.

Tips to increase crop fertility in Manor Lords

Use the fertility filters when building Fields

Can’t win them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step to maximizing the fertility of your crops in Manor Lords is building Fields in the right place. In the construction menu, there are multiple filters on the right side. Choose the filter you need and look at where the area is marked green or yellow.

Typically, you don’t want to grow crops where fertility is in red, but it’s okay if there’s no other choice, as you’ll still be able to maintain fertility through other means.

Cycle crops every year

A good opportunity to stock up on different crops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s highly unlikely you can find a place on the map that has high fertility for all crops, and even if you can, the soil loses its fertility over time. The second way to maximize crop fertility is by using the crop rotation feature in the Fields.

Select a Field and tick the Crop Rotation checkmark to turn it on. Now, you can select the crops that will grow on this Field for the following two years. To restore Field’s fertility, you have to choose different crops each year. So, for example, if you’re currently growing Wheat, you can select Barley for the second year and Flax for the third year.

Keep the fields fallow

No Bread this year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not worried about the yield, you can leave the Fields fallow for a year or even longer. Keeping the Fields fallow regenerates the most fertility, but you won’t get anything in return.

Whenever you feel like you want to start using the Field again, simply click on it and select the desired crop. Keep in mind that even though harvesting, sowing, and plowing season takes place in autumn, your people will start plowing the fallow crop immediately.

As a bonus, you can unlock the Fertilization development branch that allows fallow Fields to be used as pastures, quickly restoring lost fertility.

