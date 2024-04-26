How to craft Ale in Manor Lords

Ale is one of the many resources you can make in Manor Lords that your villagers need to utilize if you want to upgrade their homes. Although it’s something you can make, setting it up is challenging and becomes a requirement as you expand your town.

How you go about unlocking Ale can take a lot of time. You might not even want to make it in your village. Instead, Manor Lords allows you to request it as a tradable good only if you have the correct trade routes established for your village. Even though it might be costly, it’s precisely what you need to expand your village in Manor Lords.

How to make Ale in Manor Lords

You need to add a Brewery Extension to a Burgage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way for your villagers to craft Ale is to add a Brewery Extension to your villager’s Burgage. You can only do this if the Burgage is a level two plot, which means you need to meet the requirements to level up by giving them water access, a church, and meeting the marketing supply demands for fuel, food, and clothing in Manor Lords.

Building a Brewery Extension in your village allows your villagers to begin crafting Ale. But they require specific resources to do this to supply your taverns or to trade them to other regions in your Manor Lords game. The basic resource you need is Barley, and you can get this by farming for it or importing it to your village from your Trading Post.

Farming for Barley is the best method, but you likely need two to three farming pastures with rotating crops to have Barley each year. Trading for it at the Trading Post and making it a routine import is the best way to always have it available, but that means you need to spend Regional Wealth to buy it.

After you have a decent amount of Barley, the next step is to create a Malthouse. You can find this underneath the Construction tab in the Industry tab. Assign a villager to your Malthouse, and they should convert any amount of Barley you have from your stock into Ale. The process can vary in time, depending on how many villagers you devote to the building in Manor Lords. You primarily want to have Ale to level up your Burgages to plot level three or to trade with other regions to increase your Regional Wealth.

